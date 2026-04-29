Lakers Practice Report: JJ Redick says Lakers must ‘kill’ Rockets to close out series, Austin Reaves remains game-time decision

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers returned to practice Tuesday with a chance to close out their first-round playoff series Wednesday, holding a 3-1 lead over the Houston Rockets after splitting the two games in Houston.

With the Lakers one win away from advancing, head coach JJ Redick emphasized a killer mindset the team needs to have entering Game 5.

“Well, you have to kill them,” Redick said after practice. “You have to kill… it’s difficult to kill someone. Survival instinct says, ‘I want to stay alive.’ So you’ve got to be able to kill them.”

Redick’s message reflected the urgency of the moment despite the Lakers’ series advantage, as Houston will be desperate to keep their season alive after dismantling the Lakers in Game 4 without Kevin Durant.

The Lakers could potentially get a boost in Game 5, as Austin Reaves remains a game-time decision after being out since March 2 with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Redick did not provide further clarity on Reaves’ status but said the guard is still a game-time decision for Wednesday night.

Reaves was seen getting some extra shots in as the media got into the practice facility after their Tuesday practice. He and Rui Hahcimura were on the same court doing some pick-and-roll stuff and rhythm shots with team staffers.

Austin Reaves getting some shots up along with Rui Hachimura after practice. JJ Redick said that Reaves is still a game-time decision for Game 5.#Lakers pic.twitter.com/HluNV0BzRW — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) April 28, 2026

Reaves spoke to the media for the first time in four weeks about his injury and the frustration of being sidelined, saying being unable to have control of a game has been “miserable."

“The main thing is to get me back out there as fast as I can while not putting myself at risk to re-injure myself. Everybody has been extremely positive throughout this whole process. We’re all working for one goal and we’re doing everything we can."

He also talked about how much he has enjoyed watching the chemistry and intensity the team has shown throughout the series while undermanned.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Reaves said. “Just seeing the determination, togetherness, just the joy of them playing basketball together and competing every single possession. It’s been a lot of fun. Me and Luka talk about it every time we’re watching, just how hard we’re playing, the attention to detail, and, like I said, the togetherness.”

Luke Kennard addressed the fines handed out following Game 4, after he and Marcus Smart were penalized for their conduct toward the officials.

“I gotta be a little bit more composed and under control,” Kennard said. “Can’t let my emotions get the best of me.”

Kennard was fined $25,000, while Smart was fined $35,000 for the altercation.

With emotions rising and the Rockets facing elimination, the Lakers know Game 5 presents an opportunity to finish the series at home. Based on Redick’s message on Tuesday, they understand the importance of approaching that opportunity with the right level of urgency.