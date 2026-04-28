13 Unwritten Rules That Still Define Pro Sports | NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA and Soccer

Unwritten Rules - Have Your Say!

Whose Side Are You On?

We’ve covered the heavy hitters of the sporting world, but the unwritten rulebook is massive. We want to know: which classic did we miss? Maybe the don't bunt to break up a no-hitter cardinal sin or the NFL's post-game jersey swap etiquette?

Drop a comment and let us know: What is your favorite unwritten rule that keeps the game pure, and which one do you think is a total relic that belongs in the trash?

And we have to settle the big one—where do you land on the Jokic vs. McDaniels beef? Was that layup a bush-league move, or was Jokic just being a sore loser after a Game 4 blowout?

Let’s hear it!