Ranking the Top 10 Worst NBA Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

Buyer’s Remorse: Ranking the 10 Worst Contracts of 2026 NBA Free Agency
The 2026 NBA free agency floodgates opened up, cash started flying around at record velocity, and as is tradition in the Association, several front offices completely lost their minds. While a handful of teams managed to land genuine bargains, others got swept up in bidding-war panic, handing out standard-issue Brinks trucks to role players and unproven talents. In a strict second-apron tax environment, an overpay isn't just an ugly eyesore on a spreadsheet, it's an anchor that can drown your championship window for years to come.
We audited the entire summer ledger to pinpoint the most egregious overpays, head-scratching extensions, and high-risk gambles on the market. Clear your spreadsheets and grab your cap calculators as we rank the 10 worst contracts handed out during the 2026 NBA free agency frenzy.