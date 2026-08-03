Ranking the Top 10 Worst NBA Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

We’ve officially laid out our ledger of the worst deals from 2026 NBA Free Agency, but now it's your turn to play cap analyst and judge the board!

The Biggest Overpay: Is Trae Young getting $212 million in Washington the absolute worst deal of the summer, or did the Lakers make a bigger mistake dropping $184 million on Austin Reaves?

The Lakers' Spree: How do you grade the Lakers' spending spree between Reaves, Kessler, Grimes, and Mamukelashvili?

The One-Dimensional Shooters: Which team is going to regret their wing contract first, Milwaukee with Gary Trent Jr. or Detroit with Kevin Huerter?