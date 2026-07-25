A city's letter to a distant king

LeBron,

Now that you've officially taken your talents to Philadelphia—your fourth stop, your "last decision," your two-year, $8-million victory lap—Laker fans across the globe can finally exhale.

The eight-year experiment is over. And we have a confession to make: from Watts to Westwood, we never wanted you.

Let's be honest about what you were. You were a mercenary, not a Laker. A hired gun who wore purple and gold but never bled it.

Fred Roggin said it best: "He wore a Laker uniform, but he wasn't a Laker. I always felt that way. I think with LeBron, it's about LeBron." Byron Scott, a man who actually earned his place in Lakers lore, agreed—you're "not a true Laker."

You like going "off script," Scott said. Translation: you were never willing to buy into what it means to be a Laker.

You were always LeBron first, Laker a distant second.

You never ingratiated yourself with this city, and at times it seemed the team, even after the Lakers drafted your son.

Outside of moonlighting at the Drew League and Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out event, you were invisible. You didn't go past the 10 freeway unless it was for practice.

There was little mystique or murmurs about you supporting local businesses, surprising ill children at the Children's Hospital or just exploring outside of the confines of your Westside bubble.

When the Lakers hosted children at the practice facility for Christmas, your presence was noticeably absent.

When this city was grieving Kobe Bryant—a man who was Los Angeles—you took the floor in that first game back, conjured up fake tears and you lost—127-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

When you broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, you lost that game too.

When the city needed you to put the team on your back and carry it like Kobe would have, you came up short.

Again. And again.

You hijacked our franchise the way you hijacked every other one.

Cleveland. Miami. Cleveland again.

Throughout your career, you left a trail of scorched earth, pressured organizations to trade away futures and quit when things got difficult. You did the same to us.

Two of your Lakers teams missed the playoffs entirely—2018-19 and 2021-22.

Yes, you delivered one championship, and even that one—the 2020 bubble ring—rings hollow.

In a city accustomed to championships won by the pair—Magic and Kareem, Shaq and Kobe—your lone title feels like a footnote, not a legacy.

In your career, you've squandered more talent than any great could imagine.

Let's talk about the Hall of Famers you've played beside. Dwyane Wade. Kyrie Irving. Anthony Davis. Chris Bosh. Ray Allen. Kevin Love. Russell Westbrook. Carmelo Anthony. Shaquille O'Neal. Dwight Howard. And now, Luka Dončić.

The list is staggering.

Yet somehow, despite all that talent, you underachieved as a Laker. You went 4-6 in your last 10 playoff games as a Laker.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.

Underachieved doesn't even begin to cover it.

Some of us saw the hidden hand.

We watched Klutch Sports manipulate narratives through beat writers gawking at an opportunity to breathe your air in hopes of a story, pressure the front office, and meddle with the roster.

Rich Paul's influence poisoned the locker room—remember when he floated trading Austin Reaves?

The organization grew frustrated with the "outsized ego" and the control Klutch exerted over basketball decisions. You weren't just a player; you were a shadow GM, and the franchise suffered for it.

Your first game as a Laker told us everything.

I was there. I saw it with my own eyes in the bowels of the arena.

You chose your friend Chris Paul over the teammates, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, who literally fought beside you in that very game. That decision fractured the locker room from Day One.

It set the tone for your entire tenure: LeBron's circle, LeBron's interests, LeBron's agenda—everyone else be damned.

The "Church of Bron," the "LBJ community," made it impossible to cheer for you.

Every win was because of you. Every loss was because you "needed more help." You poisoned the fanbase with that entitlement. You made it exhausting to be a Laker fan, because rooting for the team meant defending your every move, every failure, every excuse.

Your fanbase is delusional.

You failed to etch many indelible moments as you sat on your Los Angeles throne. You are, at best, a third-tier Laker.

Behind Magic, Kareem, Kobe, Shaq, West, Baylor, Worthy, Pau Gasol, and for some, Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones. Although you'll be immortalized there, you don't belong in the rafters. You don't deserve a statue.

Not in the house Kobe built, not in Los Angeles.

You wore the uniform, but you were never one of us.

And then came Luka.

Rob Pelinka was blessed to be gifted Luka Dončić.

And Luka? He gets it.

He embodies the blue-collar ethos of this city. He plays with fight and passion—the kind of gritty, never-say-die basketball this town was built on.

He's paid to have defaced Kobe murals restored. He takes time after practices to talk to staff, joke with equipment managers and acknowledge the people who keep the team running.

Lakers staff have shared stories of his humility, his genuine respect for everyone in the organization. He leads through consistency, not ego. He's everything you were not.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after he is fouled during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after he is fouled during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

Now, a warning to Philadelphia.

Philly, we wish you well—but you have no idea what you're getting. You're getting the same LeBron who hijacked three franchises before us. The same LeBron who will demand control, trade away your future, and make everything about him. Look at his free agency approach––the time, the stories, the drama.

You're inheriting the same LeBron who, when things get hard, will look for the exit.

And Church of Bron? You think the Los Angeles media coddled him? Wait until he faces the Philadelphia media.

They will not protect him. They will not insulate him. They will not carry water for Klutch Sports. When he fails to meet their expectations—and with Joel Embiid's injury history and a thin roster behind him, he will—they will eat him alive.

The criticism, the accountability, the vitriol—it will be relentless. And there will be no Laker legacy to hide behind. No warm California sunshine to soften the blow. Just cold, hard Philadelphia reality.

Good riddance. Goodbye.

You came, you conquered nothing and you left.

And Laker Nation is better for it.

Sincerely,

LAker fans everywhere