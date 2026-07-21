Arthur Kaluma earns two-way deal with Lakers after breakout summer

The Los Angeles Lakers rewarded rookie forward Arthur Kaluma with a two-way contract on Monday after an impressive Summer League outing with the team, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing F Arthur Kaluma to a two-way NBA deal, Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency tell ESPN. Kaluma, who spent 2025-26 in Lakers G League program, averaged nearly 19 points, 61% shooting and 50% on 3s in Las Vegas summer league. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2026

Kaluma, 24, made the most of his opportunity after joining the Lakers organization on an Exhibit 10 contract following the 2025 NBA Draft. He spent the 2025-26 season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League before emerging as one of L.A.'s top performers during Summer League.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games while shooting 55.1% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range.

He also posted a standout 34-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks, knocking down six 3s while shooting 11-of-16 from the floor.

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Kaluma's path to the NBA has included stops at three major college programs. The Boston native began his career at Creighton, earning Big East All-Freshman Team honors in 2021-22 before helping the Bluejays capture the 2022 Big East Tournament title. He later transferred to Kansas State for his junior season before finishing his collegiate career at Texas.

Across 134 college games, Kaluma averaged 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field. His most productive season came at Kansas State, where he posted 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Lakers have prioritized developing young talent through their G League pipeline, and Kaluma is the latest player to earn an NBA opportunity through that system.

The Texas native will have the chance to continue his development while splitting time between the Lakers and the Coachella Valley Lakers during the 2026-27 season.