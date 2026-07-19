Vegas Summer League Notebook: Like all good things, the Lakers run has come to an end

LAS VEGAS – Heading into their Summer League semifinal clash against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed almost invincible.

The Lakers were the only remaining undefeated team at 4-0, playing good, efficient and — most importantly — winning basketball while downing teams by an average margin of victory of 17.5 points.

However, just like Goliath had David, every giant eventually stumbles into its kryptonite. For the Lakers, that was this Warriors squad — ever so game and extremely well-drilled defensively. Golden State grinded out a 92-88 win at Thomas & Mack Center to advance into Sunday’s championship game, where they will face the Memphis Grizzlies.

“They’re a very good team, very disciplined,” Lakers’ second-year guard Chris Manon said. “I think they had a very good game plan going in, and they made adjustments throughout the game as well. It was a good battle.

“Unfortunately, they had our number, and we can’t get [this one] back. But hopefully in the future, maybe in the G League, maybe [in the NBA], we’ll get them back.”

Overall, the matchup was as closely contested as could be. There was no separating the two sides at any point, right up until the end. And in such games, the finest of margins prove decisive. This time was no different.

While both teams shot sub-50 percent from the field, the Warriors found an edge from three-point range — going 12-for-24. The Lakers were only able to convert six of their 27 attempts.

Golden State guard Chance McMillan did a stellar job of stretching the floor for the Warriors. He went 4-for-4 from three for 12 of his 14 points in three quarters. As a result, the Warriors were able to punish the undersized Lakers inside down the stretch. Big man Graham Ike was the biggest beneficiary with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg (15) and LJ Cryer (16, 4-8 3PT) combined for 31 points.

Lakers’ second-year forward Adou Thiero chose the perfect time to turn in a breakout performance to lead his team. However, his 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 6-for-6 shooting (1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) were not enough.

Rookie first-rounder Cameron Carr added 17 points despite never really finding his shooter’s touch (5-16 FG, 1-8 3PT). Manon posted 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He shot 3-for-9 and contributed with two steals and one block on defense.

Though they came up short of the ultimate finish line, the Lakers can’t say they didn’t have their chances to pull out a win in the dying embers. A victory would’ve sent them to their first Summer League championship game since 2018. They won it the year prior.

Trailing by six with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were handed a lifeline when Ike was assessed a technical and a flagrant one after a hard foul on Arthur Kaluma. But Los Angeles could only go 1-for-3 on the ensuing free throws.

Moments later, however, Thiero got to the cup for a deuce, and Carr nailed both of his free throws — after drawing a foul off a Kaluma steal — to make it a one-point game with 1:12 left to play.

And the craziness wouldn’t end there. After both teams exchanged sloppy turnovers, the Warriors extended their lead back to three right before Manon was fouled on a three-pointer with nine seconds remaining. With an opportunity to tie the game, the undrafted guard went 2-for-3 at the line, leaving the Warriors in the driver’s seat.

Golden State was then able to ice it at the opposing charity stripe, courtesy of a pair from McMillan and a split from Will Richard.

The defeat for this high-flying Lakers team was gutting. However, once the dust settles, the consensus belief is that the experience gained will be priceless.

“We were one of four teams playing for something,” Summer League head coach Ty Abbott said. “In those high-pressure moments where not only are they pressuring you on the floor but you know you’re playing to win, it’s either win or you go home, to be able to have the game in the balance and it’s on you to handle the ball and get us in an action, get us organized, try to get solid possessions to score, that builds a lot of confidence regardless of the outcome.”

Manon and Carr echoed Abbott’s thoughts. Naturally, the goal was to go all the way — especially because of how well the roster had gelled together over the summer. But the most important thing in these games is always growth with one eye on the big picture — that being the NBA.

“That was real basketball right there,” Manon said. “Most of the time you’re going to be in close games, and you have to be calm and able to execute. It’s unfortunate that we only got [one close game] and we lost it, but it’s a good learning experience nevertheless.”

Carr added: “It’s important to continue to learn and grow. Like I said [before], I can only be where my feet are right now, and we just lost the game, so I [will] go [back] to the drawing board and keep growing and learning as a player.”