TST Best Bets: July 16, 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team concludes their regular play tonight against the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers, now 3-0, will qualify for the semifinals of the Summer League championships with a win tonight.

Their calling card has been their defensive versatility and elite athleticism. Cameron Carr, the 24th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been more than advertised so far. Carr’s ability to score at three levels has been evident – as he’s averaged 20.5 ppg. He also scores in many different ways – whether it be elevating above the rim, catch-and-shoot, or off-the-dribble.

Aside from Carr, Chris Manon, Arthur Kaluma and Adou Thiero have put up impressive numbers as they battle for roster spots on JJ Redicks’ bench.

Mañon has proven to be a point-of-attack defender that the Lakers are looking for on the perimeter, while Kaluma has shot the lights out to the tune of nearly 59% from three. Kaluma is averaging 22.3 points per game, ranking fifth in the Summer League, as he battles for a two-way contract.

Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls are 1-2 so far, but the rookie phenom has been electric. Wilson’s 24.3 points per game rank second in the Summer League. Not only does he jump out of the gym, but he has a relentless motor on defense and his three-point shot has drastically improved to the tune of 48% on 8.3 attempts per game.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls – under 181.5 points

Rundown: Combined defensively, the two teams allow 167.7 points per game.

Since arriving in Las Vegas, the Lakers have averaged 95.3 points per game. However, the Bulls average only 82 points per game. Outside of Wilson, the Bulls are getting little offense. Guard Jaylin Sellers has averaged 17.3 ppg on 40.5% from the field and Donovan Atwell is their only other player scoring in double figures at 10.3 ppg.

The Lakers’ defense holds opponents to 79.7 points per game as well.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 over Chicago Bulls

Rundown: The Lakers’ team makeup is a recipe for winning – and it’s proven through three games so far in Las Vegas. They have four main scorers, but they pressure the ball well and thrive in transition.

Mañon’s ball pressure gave Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick guard Keaton Wagler a ton of trouble on Tuesday. The Lakers also held front court lottery picks Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. to two points and 10 points respectively.

Their defensive versatility and athleticism has given every team they’ve faced fits so far – and their offense comes from a handful of players.

The Bulls simply don’t have the depth to overcome the Lakers.