Walker Kessler ready to ‘run through a brick wall’ for Lakers

Walker Kessler understands the expectations that come with being a Los Angeles Laker.

After the Lakers made a major investment to acquire the 24-year-old center from the Utah Jazz, Kessler met with the media for the first time in Las Vegas on Monday and expressed his excitement about joining L.A.

The Lakers acquired Kessler in a blockbuster offseason trade on July 1, sending two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and two first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 to Utah in a sign-and-trade deal.

Shortly after the deal, Kessler agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension, showing how highly the organization views his future.

Kessler said knowing the Lakers' belief in him has motivated him even more entering this next chapter in his career.

“When you know that an organization believes in you, and I think what they’ve invested, they’re showing that belief — not just with money, but like you said, assets,” Kessler said. “For me, I’m somebody that if I know that they have that belief in me, I’m going to run through a brick wall for them.”

The Lakers dealing most of their draft capital for Kessler shows how much the organization is invested long-term in the Georgia native, hoping he can be the needed piece anchoring the middle alongside Luka Dončić.

Kessler, who stands 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, has averaged 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game throughout his four-year NBA career.

He was selected No. 22 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and earned All-Rookie honors during his first season.

Kessler had his best season in 2024-25, averaging career highs of 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in 58 contests. He also led the NBA that season in offensive boards a game with 4.6 a night, a stat that will generate more opportunities for the Lakers' stars.

One of the best games of his career came in that season as well, becoming one of few players as part of the 25-rebounds/8-blocks club. He finished with 18 points, 25 rebounds, and 8 blocked shots against the Raptors.

His 2025-26 season was cut short after five games because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, an injury that has affected him since college.

“My shoulder feels great,” Kessler said. “Feels better than it’s ever felt in my life. It feels strong, feels mobile.”

A major reason for Kessler’s excitement about joining the Lakers is the opportunity to play alongside Dončić.

Dončić reportedly wanted Kessler in L.A., and now the two will finally share the court together. Kessler said having a player of Dončić’s caliber wanting to play with him means a lot.

“It’s awesome to have a guy like that that wants you,” Kessler said. “Obviously, it would be awesome to play with him, and now that’s finally come to fruition.”

Kessler believes Dončić’s ability to create offense will make the game easier for everyone around him, especially a big man who thrives as a screener and finisher.

“Passing the ball is pretty good,” Kessler joked. “He draws such a big presence on the court. It makes every guy, all four guys around him, it just makes it a lot easier for them to do what they need to do.”

While Dončić can help Kessler offensively, the center knows his job will be providing defense, rebounding and physicality.

“What I can do for him is obviously play defense for him, have great screens, get him some assists,” Kessler said.

Kessler will also look to expand his offensive game under Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who has encouraged him to become a bigger threat from the perimeter. During his limited action last season, Kessler shot 75% from three-point range.

That percentage is inflated due to playing just a handful of games, as Kessler is a 26% career 3-point shooter.

With a new contract, a new team and a new opportunity, Kessler is ready to embrace the pressure that comes with playing for the Lakers. The organization has shown its belief in him — now he plans to repay that confidence.