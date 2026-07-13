NBA Free Agency 2026: Ranking the Top 15 Unsigned Free Agents Still on the Board

NBA Free Agency Rankings: Top 15 Unsigned Players

Power Ranking the Top 15 Unsigned Free Agents Left on the Market

The initial frenzy of midnight spending has officially cooled, the opening wave of mega-contracts is signed and delivered, and NBA free agency has shifted into a high-stakes, slow-burn game of financial chicken. Under the heavy, ironclad threat of the CBA’s second-apron luxury tax rules hanging over every front office in the association, general managers have put away the open checkbooks and started playing calculating, cold-blooded chess.

Don't let the quieter transaction wire fool you, though; the open market is still absolutely stacked with dynamic, game-changing talent. We’re talking legendary icons weighing their final championship chapters, blue-chip restricted free agents (RFAs) awaiting potential offer-sheet raids, and elite, high-impact specialists capable of immediately tipping the scales of a playoff series.

To cut through the noise, we ran a thorough audit of the remaining talent pool. We bypassed agent-fed PR smoke and evaluated these targets strictly through the lens of cap-sheet geometry, real-world lineup fits, and high-leverage postseason utility.

Here are the top 15 unsigned free agents sitting directly in the market's crosshairs as the next wave of offseason dominoes begins to fall.