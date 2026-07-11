2026 Vegas Summer League Notebook Day Two: Lakers open with win as familiar faces fill courtside seats

LAS VEGAS — The Lakers began the Las Vegas portion of their Summer League schedule with a 96-84 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Thomas & Mack Center.

Adou Thiero supplied the energy and many of the highlights, finishing with a team-high 20 points, three steals and two blocks.

The second-year forward repeatedly attacked the basket and punctuated his performance with a windmill dunk during a second quarter, where the Lakers began taking control.

“All the fans in here, got to put on a show,” Thiero said afterward. “Lake Show for a reason.”

Adou Thiero Vs OKC:

20PTS-4REB-4AST-3STL-2BLK-8/14FG pic.twitter.com/US1q7AmNbS — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) July 11, 2026

Rookie guard Cameron Carr continued his encouraging summer with 18 points and two blocks. Arthur Kaluma also scored 18, giving the Lakers three players with at least 18 points.

Los Angeles led 53-43 at halftime before breaking the game open during the third quarter. Carr and Thiero connected on alley-oops, the Lakers extended their advantage to 20 points by the end of the period and Oklahoma City never mounted a serious comeback.

The Lakers’ athleticism was evident throughout the night.

Thiero consistently created pressure around the rim, while Carr looked comfortable scoring from the perimeter and the elbows.

Chris Mañon helped set the defensive tone, and two-way players Peter Suder and AK Okereke contributed to a balanced effort.

Thunder guard Bennett Stirtz led Oklahoma City with 18 points.

Lakers teammates show their support

The Summer League roster had plenty of support from the organization’s established players.

Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and Sandro Mamukelashvili were among the Lakers spotted at the game.

The group watched from near the court as the franchise’s rookies, two-way players and other young prospects opened their Vegas schedule with a win.

Their presence provided another indication of the organizational attention being placed on Carr, Thiero and the Lakers’ three two-way players.

Collin Sexton, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht here for the Lakers summer league game. With a Derek Fisher and Scott Brooks convo in front of them. pic.twitter.com/VUglyq98Zv — Grant "Money" Mona (@Gmona48) July 11, 2026

The Lakers have a quick turnaround and will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. It is their second game of a back-to-back before a two-day break leading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Clippers.

Clippers get a day away from game action

The Clippers did not play Friday after opening their Vegas schedule with a 91-85 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

They return to the floor Sunday at 7 p.m. PT against the Utah Jazz.

That matchup will give rookie guard Keaton Wagler an opportunity to respond after a difficult shooting performance in his Summer League debut.

The Clippers will then face the Lakers on Tuesday in the first meeting between the two Los Angeles teams this summer.

Kobe Sanders, fresh off his new deal, on seeing his Clipper teammates courtside supporting the team in Vegas: “That means everything. To see them supporting us…” Said that some of the guys have been working out with the Summer League team too. pic.twitter.com/igkKv2oGOY — Grant "Money" Mona (@Gmona48) July 10, 2026

Familiar faces around Summer League

The Lakers were not the only team whose established players appeared in Las Vegas on Friday.

Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel’el Ware sat courtside for the Miami Heat’s 119-86 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. All three were involved in the offseason trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami.

Newly acquired Heat forward Bobby Portis sat with Miami’s coaches on the opposite side of the matchup.

Davion Mitchell taunting Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, and Kel’el Ware at the Summer League game. (via @TheHeatCentral) pic.twitter.com/JceyEnqaUB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 11, 2026

Mikal Bridges, Miles “Deuce” McBride and Tyler Kolek were in attendance for the Brooklyn Nets’ 91-65 win over the New York Knicks.

Bridges, McBride and Kolek were part of the Knicks’ 2025-26 championship team and watched as Brooklyn guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin scored 20 points apiece.

Indiana Fever players Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall also drew attention while supporting the Pacers during their 99-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Former NBA All-Star John Wall was part of the broadcast team for the marquee matchup between Memphis and Chicago, offering analysis as Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson made their Vegas debuts.

Wilson scored a game-high 35 points with seven 3-pointers, three blocks and two steals, but Boozer finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists as Memphis held on for a 97-96 victory.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Bree Hall are in Las Vegas supporting the @Pacers pic.twitter.com/rgs5JG6REc — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

Around the gyms

Boston and Toronto delivered the most dramatic finish of the day at the Pavilion.

Celtics rookie Chris Cenac Jr. made a game-tying 3-pointer with eight-tenths of a second remaining in regulation, and Boston went on to win 83-80 in overtime.

Amari Williams led the Celtics with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Hugo González narrowly missed a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.