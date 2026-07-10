How Jared Grindlinger took a chance on himself to prepare for MLB Draft

Jared Grindlinger made a big move heading into the 2026 season by choosing to undergo reclassification to shift from a junior to a senior in order to take the next step in his development and move even closer to the next level of his baseball career.

It was a move that clearly paid off. The Huntington Beach High School two-way player made an impression as both a pitcher and a hitter in his senior season that was so strong that he now profiles as a first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft as MLB's no. 16 prospect.

"It was kind of crushing at first, but we understood what he was doing," Huntington Beach head coach Benji Medure said of Grindlinger's decision to reclassify. "Over the year, you could see him grow and you could see him focus and you could see him do all the little things that a great senior leader would do… The biggest thing that I got out of it was his leadership qualities and how he handled himself. That's what I'm most proud of."

5 K's over 4 hitless innings of work for Jared Grindlinger (2026), making first start as member of the 2026 class. 92-94 t95 w/ the FB, SL 80-83, CH 81-83, CB 77/78. Efficient outing, 50 pitches, 39 strikes. #PGHS @PG_scouting @PG_Draft @HBHS_basebll @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/y7jwX1oPyB — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) February 25, 2026

In a way, Grindlinger was following in the footsteps of his older brother Trent, a catcher at the University of Tennessee who just wrapped up his freshman season with the Volunteers. Jared is a Tennessee commit as well, but the Big League's are surely calling for him.

Adjusting to a new class

Jumping to senior year was clearly a calculated for Grindlinger and he managed to keep up with the physical demands by adding what he said was 15 pounds and by building his confidence to get ready to compete at the next level.

"The whole point was just for development systems in SEC or pro ball and just seeing the development that Trent got, it was just something that I looked forward to," Grindlinger said. "Obviously, we've got great development here. But I just felt like I was ready for the challenge."

Tennessee picks up a commitment from LHP/OF Jared Grindlinger, previously a 2027 and now Baseball America’s No. 16 player for 2026. Projected early-round pick would join his brother, Tennessee freshman catcher Trent Grindlinger, if he gets to college. pic.twitter.com/p10qQBnJVx — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) April 1, 2026

Reclassifying means that Grindlinger will be one of the youngest prospects available in the draft. He's not yet 18-years-old, but his 6'3, 185 pound frame already gives a preview of his athleticism with more growth in his physical tools likely to follow.

Grindlinger could truly go either way when it comes to his future position. At the plate he's shown that he can hit for contact and for power, with a swing path that manages to be both long and wide-reaching yet quick enough to cut down on swing-and-misses.

As a pitcher, the left-hander can run his fastball up to as high as 95 MPH and boasts an effective offspeed mix as well.

Huntington Beach Jared Grindlinger (28) reacts to scoring a run during an High School Baseball game against Temecula Valley Tuesday May 12, 2026 in Temecula, California. Ardie Crenshaw — The Sporting Tribune Huntington Beach Jared Grindlinger (28) reacts to scoring a run during an High School Baseball game against Temecula Valley Tuesday May 12, 2026 in Temecula, California.

A New Two-Way?

Being a two-way player isn't an easy load to manage, evidenced by the fact that only two players in MLB history, Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani, have been known to really make it work at the Major League level.

But Grindlinger is clearly not deterred.

At the high school level, Grindlinger has managed his duel tasks carefully and more than anything else it's revealed the competitive drive he has that will carry on to the next level and take him to even higher heights no matter what side of the field he plays on, or on both sides if he has anything to say about it.

"There is nothing that's going to get him off of his focus," Medure said. "He is dedicated to his craft. He knows he needs to get better and that's kind of scary thinking about how good he is and he knows how much he has to improve. He he wants to be the best of the best and I don't know if they're gonna let him two-way, wherever he goes, but in his mind he can do it and I won't count him out on that."