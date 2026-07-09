Padres' bats come alive, roll past Diamondbacks 10-4

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Padres' offense may have finally awakened on Wednesday night, rolling to a 10-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47) behind timely hitting with runners in scoring position.

San Diego (46-46) reached double digits in runs for the first time since its 10-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on May 5th. On Wednesday, the Padres showed what they are capable of when they capitalize and bring teammates in for runs.

“I think we're all trying to win our at-bats up there, that's most important thing,” Jackson Merrill said. “Nobody's trying to be a hero, just trying to pass the baton.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. was at the center of much of the action, impacting the game with his bat, his speed, and his ability to get under the skin of a certain Arizona pitcher.

Padres starter Michael King turned in another solid outing, pitching six innings while allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out four.

King ran into trouble in the first inning after walking Ildemaro Vargas following a Ketel Marte pop out. Vargas then stole second base while Corbin Carroll struck out. The stolen base proved crucial when Gabriel Moreno lined a ball just inside the right-field foul line, allowing Vargas to score easily for a 1-0 Diamondbacks lead.

That was the only run they would get off King.

“I do believe that we still have that magic at the plate and know that come crunch time we got a lot of clutch hitters,” King said. “It all comes with pitching and making sure that we keep the team in the game.”

The Padres answered in the bottom of the third, when Arizona starter Jose Cabrera walked Sung-Mun Song before Tatis laid down a bunt that Cabrera couldn't field cleanly, putting both runners aboard. During Merrill's at-bat, Song and Tatis executed a double steal, moving to third and second, respectively. Merrill then grounded out, allowing Song to score and tie the game 1-1.

San Diego grabbed the lead an inning later.

Luis Campusano drew a walk before Miguel Andújar doubled to left field, bringing home the Padres catcher for a 2-1 advantage.

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) scores a run during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

The fifth inning featured one of the game's wildest sequences.

Cabrera hit Tatis on the hip with a pitch, and once he reached first base, it appeared Tatis had a score to settle. He took an unusually large lead, baiting Cabrera into a throw over before stealing second base.

“Just trying to get his head a little bit,” Tatis said. “Obviously just being aggressive on the bases like we have been lately, and just creating a little bit of chaos. Obviously it went our way.”

Even after reaching second, Tatis continued to pressure Cabrera by taking an aggressive lead and dancing off the bag. The distraction appeared to work. Merrill hit a ground ball, and instead of taking the easy out at first, Cabrera tried to catch Tatis leaning at second. He was unable to do so, and both runners were safe.

“That's what you're trying to do,” Tatis said. “You're trying to get him to pay attention to you. Right away, he's not hitting his location, like he started missing pitches, and yeah, you feed off of that.”

Moments later, Tatis again appeared to bait Cabrera again as the pitcher began his delivery, he turned and pump-faked toward second base. The umpires ruled it a balk, awarding both Tatis and Merrill the next base.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo immediately stormed out of the dugout to argue the call and was ejected for the first time this season.

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) argues with third base umpire Lance Barksdale (23) after being ejected during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. David Frerker-Imagn Images Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) argues with third base umpire Lance Barksdale (23) after being ejected during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Xander Bogaerts followed with a single to left field that scored both runners, extending San Diego's lead to 4-1.

“You could argue that that was a game-changing play, right there,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said of Tatis's base running in the fifth inning.

Before suffering his fractured left big toe injury, the Padres had been getting quality production from Campusano, and he continued that on Wednesday. The catcher launched a solo home run to left-center field, his fourth of the season, to make it 5-1.

“Campy is bringing the ability to leave the yard, get a big hit anytime he comes up to the plate, and he's swinging with confidence, playing with confidence,” Stammen said.

Andújar followed with his second double of the night before scoring on Song's RBI single to right field, extending the lead to 6-1.

The Padres kept pouring it on.

Tatis ripped an RBI double that scored Song before Merrill followed with an RBI single to plate Tatis, giving San Diego an 8-1 lead.

Arizona got two runs back in the seventh inning when Tommy Troy launched a two-run home run to left-center field, cutting the deficit to 8-3.

The Padres answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning.

Andújar stayed hot by collecting his third double of the night, driving home Jake Cronenworth to make it 9-3. Jase Bowen, making the start in left field, followed with an RBI single to left that scored Andújar and stretched the lead to 10-3.

“Tonight he (Andújar) showed why we need to put him in lineup more often,” Stammen said.

Andújar, Merrill, and Bogaerts each drove in multiple runs, combining for six RBIs in the victory. In fact, only two Padres didn't register an RBI, so they had seven hitters who did.

Wednesday night's performance is a recipe the Padres should try to follow offensively moving forward.

“It's always going to be tough to score on leverage guys,” Stammen explained. “But if we can manufacture runs off the starting pitcher, get him out of the game a little earlier, and then tack on runs late. That's a winning recipe for this team, because it's going to happen like that every single time.”

The Padres and Diamondbacks will wrap up their four-game series Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT. Arizona will send Merrill Kelly (6-8) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (1-6) is scheduled to start for San Diego.