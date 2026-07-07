Late Bullpen Collapse Sends Angels to Seventh Straight Loss

ARLINGTON, TX — The Los Angeles Angels opened a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday after an off day, facing a division rival in the highly competitive American League West.

While the Angels entered the matchup well out of postseason contention with a 36-55 record, the Rangers remained in the thick of the race at 45-45, good for second place in the division.

The pitching matchup lived up to expectations. Texas turned to Jacob deGrom, who has remained healthy for a second consecutive season and has been one of the American League's most effective starters. He entered the game with a 7-5 record, a 3.48 ERA, and a WHIP under 1.00.

The Angels countered with José Soriano, who has been one of the club's most reliable starters this season alongside Reid Detmers. Soriano entered with an 8-5 record, a 3.42 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. Despite coming off a challenging June, during which he posted a 2-1 record with a 5.34 ERA across 28.2 innings, the right-hander looked to bounce back after allowing three runs over five innings in his previous start on June 30.

The Angels wasted little time generating offense.

In the top of the first inning, Jorge Soler drove in the game's first run with an RBI double before Josh Lowe followed with an RBI single to give the Halos an early 2-0 lead.

Texas answered in the bottom of the second. Nicky Lopez delivered a two-run single to even the score at 2-2, erasing the Angels' early advantage.

Soriano settled in after the second inning and turned in another quality outing. He completed 6.0 innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out four. He threw 93 pitches, including 56 strikes, and lowered his ERA to 3.40.

deGrom was effective as well, pitching 5.0 innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs. He walked two, struck out seven, and needed just 80 pitches. Although both starters pitched well, Soriano's ability to work one additional inning helped preserve the Angels' bullpen.

FINAL: Rangers 8, Angels 3 pic.twitter.com/5RlRhk2ORK — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 8, 2026

That extra inning proved valuable in the seventh when the Angels reclaimed the lead. Facing right-hander Chris Martin, Wade Meckler lined an RBI single to put Los Angeles back in front, 3-2.

Since being called up, Meckler has taken advantage of his opportunity. After receiving limited playing time with the San Francisco Giants in 2023, he has become a productive contributor for an Angels offense that has struggled for consistency. While his .284 batting average, .357 on-base percentage, and .754 OPS may not be eye-popping, he has provided dependable production and valuable depth from the left side of the lineup.

The lead, however, was short-lived.

After Soriano exited, left-hander Tayler Saucedo entered with the one-run advantage but immediately surrendered a game-tying solo home run to pinch-hitter Justin Foscue in the seventh, knotting the game at 3-3.

The game unraveled for the Angels in the bottom of the eighth.

Sam Bachman entered in relief but quickly found himself in trouble after consecutive singles by Josh Smith and Jake Burger. Following a groundout that advanced both runners, Ezequiel Duran delivered an RBI single before Foscue struck again with another run-scoring hit. Alejandro Ozuna then broke the game open with a three-run home run, capping a five-run inning that gave Texas an 8-3 lead.

Bachman was unable to finish the inning and was replaced by Brent Suter, who recorded the final out. Bachman was charged with his second loss of the season.

Ultimately, the Angels fell 8-3, extending their losing streak to seven games while dropping the series opener. Los Angeles will look to even the series on Wednesday with Walbert Ureña (5-7, 3.03 ERA) scheduled to start against MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.31 ERA) for Texas.