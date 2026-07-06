Series Preview: Slumping Padres host Diamondbacks in four-game set

The San Diego Padres (44-45, T-2nd in NL West) find themselves in uncharted territory with the All-Star break less than a week away and the trade deadline less than a month away. With the club one game under the .500 mark and 4.0 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League, the Padres are in serious trouble of falling out of contention with 73 games to go.

Despite avoiding a series sweep with a 5-2 win over the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball, San Diego has dropped eight of its last nine games—a stretch that includes a franchise-record 20-run loss to the Chicago Cubs, a blown six-run lead against LA in Thursday's series opener and Teoscar Hernandez's go-ahead grand slam on Saturday night.

With the season growing more frustration by the day, first-year manager Craig Stammen and the Padres need to find answers. And fast. They will look to find their footing against another team within the division—the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona enters the series tied in the NL West standings with San Diego, sitting at 44-45 through 89 game this season. Entering spring training, the perception around the club was that it would hover around .500 and contend for a Wild Card spot. That's exactly what they've done to this point. At times, Arizona has rattled off winning stretches and looked like the team that made the improbable run to the National League Pennant in 2023. They have also encountered various skids that reminded fans of a club that has failed to return to the postseason since that World Series appearance three years ago.

The inconsistency has defined the organization.

Arizona's two stars in the lineup have kept a lineup that ranks in the bottom 10 in most offensive categories afloat. Right fielder Corbin Carroll will make his third career All-Star game appearance after slashing .266/.356/.852 with 14 homers in 86 games this season. Second baseman Ketel Marte, whose name surfaced in offseason trade rumors, has continued to prove he's one of baseball's premier infielders, leading the D-backs in home runs (17) and RBIs (54).

As for San Diego, it seems like nothing has gone right since the club started the season 31-20 and led the NL West in late May. The Padres' offense has consistently been among the worst in baseball, ranking last in average (.224), 29th in on-base percentage (.301) and slugging percentage (.373) and last in OPS (.693). Much of San Diego's offensive struggles can be traced to its biggest stars, as Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill are all on pace for the worst offensive seasons of their careers.

This four-game set at Petco Park represents more than just another series in July. For both clubs, it could mark the beginning of a turnaround—or the point where postseason hopes begin to slip away.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Monday, July 6, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (5-4, 4.61 ERA)

Tuesday, July 7, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Zac Gallen (3-8, 6.36 ERA) vs. TBD

Wednesday, July 8, 7:00 p.m.: RHP Jose Cabrera (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Michael King (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Thursday, July 9, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Merrill Kelly (6-8, 5.71 ERA) vs. RHP Griffin Canning (1-6, 6.71 ERA)