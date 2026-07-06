Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. makes MLB debut hours after family tragedy

LOS ANGELES — The final score will say the San Diego Padres salvaged the finale. A 5-2 loss to avoid a four-game sweep. A seventh inning that unraveled. Another missed opportunity for a Dodgers offense that couldn't get enough timely hits.

Those are the facts. But they weren't the story.

Hours before first pitch Sunday night at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers rookie catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. received news no one should ever have to process. His stepmother and his 16-year-old sister, Elaina, had been found dead after a hotel collapsed during the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

Then came the lineup card. Alfonzo's name remained in it.

When the public address announcer introduced him before his major league debut, the crowd rose with a heartfelt ovation. It wasn't just applause for another prospect reaching the big leagues. It was thousands of people acknowledging unimaginable grief while celebrating a lifelong dream that somehow still arrived.

There are moments in sports that transcend wins and losses.

This was one of them.

Alfonzo, 26, earned his opportunity after hitting .313 with Triple-A Oklahoma City following his recent promotion in place of Chuckie Robinson. Under ordinary circumstances, his debut would have been about years of perseverance finally paying off.

Instead, it became a lesson in courage.

"Just a really tough day, you know, tough day for me, my family, obviously things are out of our control," Alfonzo said afterward. "I was very grateful and thankful to God for the opportunity to make my debut and play in this game, but obviously things didn't go well in the baseball diamond, but yeah, all overall, just a very difficult day."

There are no baseball questions capable of matching the weight of those words.

Alfonzo finished 0-for-2 with a groundout and a flyout before Tommy Edman pinch-hit for him in the seventh inning. His stat line will disappear into a season's worth of box scores. His presence on that field won't.

The most emotional moment came when Alfonzo shared the final meaningful conversation he had with his sister just three weeks ago.

"This is a tough moment because like three weeks ago she told me that she had a beautiful dream, but she wasn't going to tell me anything until the dream came true," Alfonzo said. "I'm pretty sure the dream was something about this. I wish she was alive to watch me playing in the big leagues."

Alfonzo said conversations with his father, brother, agent and girlfriend helped him navigate an impossible day. They all encouraged him to enjoy the moment. He said he wanted to honor his sister because of the support she always showed throughout his baseball journey.

It was the kind of perspective that reminds everyone why this game matters far beyond the foul lines.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) and catcher Elizer Alfonzo (64) walk off the field at the end of the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) and catcher Elizer Alfonzo (64) walk off the field at the end of the second inning at Dodger Stadium.

Dave Roberts struggled to put the emotions into words.

"Just happy for him," Roberts said of his courage. "Our hearts break for him. We're going to be here to support him in any way we can."

The baseball itself almost became background noise.

The Padres avoided the sweep with a 5-2 victory after breaking open a one-run game in the seventh inning. Dave Roberts turned to Kyle Hurt, and the Padres immediately capitalized. Fernando Tatis Jr. beat out an infield single to plate a run before Manny Machado crushed a three-run homer to give the Padres a commanding 5-0 lead.

Emmet Sheehan deserved better than the final line suggested. The right-hander battled through 4⅓ innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five despite issuing three walks over 96 pitches. Jack Dreyer helped limit the damage by recording five important outs after replacing Sheehan.

"I thought the first three innings were great," Roberts said of Sheehan. "I think the last six weeks have been tough on him mentally, on the field wanting the results, but no one works harder. There's a lot of baseball left and we're going to continue to run him out there."

The Dodgers briefly responded in the seventh with RBI singles from Alex Freeland and Shohei Ohtani, trimming the deficit to 5-2, but the rally never gained enough momentum.

Their biggest offensive issue was the silence from the heart of the lineup. Andy Pages, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández and Alex Call combined to go 0-for-14, making a comeback nearly impossible.

In another game, those would be the headlines. Not Sunday.

Sunday belonged to a young catcher who somehow found the strength to walk onto a major league field while carrying the unimaginable weight of personal loss.

His debut won't be remembered because of a hit, a throw, or a win.

Some dreams come true under the brightest lights. Sometimes they arrive alongside the deepest heartbreak.

For Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., both happened on the very same day.