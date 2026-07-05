Dodgers Notebook: Edwin Díaz targets post All-Star return, latest on Edman and Phillips

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers received encouraging news on the injury front Sunday, with reliever Edwin Díaz inching closer to his return and veteran right-hander Evan Phillips expected to rejoin the bullpen as soon as Monday.

Dave Roberts also provided an update on Tommy Edman after he was scratched from Sunday night's lineup, while the team continued to support prospect Eliezer Alfonzo through an unimaginable personal tragedy.

Edwin Díaz eyes return after All-Star break

The biggest development of the afternoon centered around Edwin Díaz, whose return from elbow surgery appears to be approaching.

Díaz, who underwent a procedure on April 22 to remove loose bodies from his elbow, said he remains on track to return shortly after the All-Star break.

"As of now, we're on schedule," Díaz said. "So everything is going in a positive direction. That was the great step today, throw a live and good. I feel great right now. And now, see what they wanna do with me."

Díaz said he'll begin a rehab assignment this upcoming week before the All-Star break before targeting a return during the Dodgers' upcoming road trip.

"Not really," Díaz said when asked if he had a firm return date. "I just know the All-Star break starts next week. So I'm going to start doing rehab assignments. Any moment after the All-Star break, I hope I can be back with the team."

Díaz added that his recovery timeline has progressed as expected because his surgery was less extensive than many elbow procedures.

Díaz addresses Puerto Rico allegations

For the first time since reports surfaced during his recovery regarding his alleged involvement in cockfighting in Puerto Rico, Díaz addressed the topic publicly.

"I've been doing that before because like the story said, that's legal in Puerto Rico," Díaz said.

When asked whether Major League Baseball had contacted him regarding the reports, Díaz said no.

"No," Díaz said. "I wasn't doing nothing illegal."

Díaz declined to expand further, making it clear his attention is on baseball and helping the Dodgers win upon his return.

Evan Phillips expected back Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) comes off the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) comes off the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field.

The Dodgers' bullpen should receive another boost almost immediately.

Roberts said Evan Phillips is expected to be activated from the injured list "probably tomorrow."

Phillips currently occupies a spot on the 60-day injured list, meaning the Dodgers will need to make a corresponding move on the 40-man roster before officially reinstating the veteran reliever.

Tommy Edman scratched with sore ankle

Before Sunday's series finale, the Dodgers scratched Tommy Edman from the starting lineup because of lingering soreness in his right ankle.

Edman was hit by a pitch on the foot during Saturday's game and required treatment afterward. Roberts said Edman simply believed another day of rest would be beneficial.

"Tommy Edman felt another day would be a benefit," Roberts said.

The Dodgers do not appear overly concerned with the injury.

Roberts added that the club is "not too concerned," suggesting the move was precautionary rather than indicative of a more significant issue.

Roberts emotional while discussing Eliezer Alfonzo

Despite heartbreaking news from Venezuela, Roberts said the Dodgers still expect catching prospect Eliezer Alfonzo to make his Major League debut Sunday night.

Currently, Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is in the starting lineup batting ninth on Sunday Night Baseball. @SportingTrib https://t.co/46UgHtBdJX — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) July 5, 2026

Reports indicated Alfonzo's sister and stepmother were found dead following earthquakes in Venezuela.

An emotional Roberts struggled to discuss the tragedy.

"I don't really know what to say about it, outside of my heart goes out to him and his family," Roberts said. "I don't really want to go too far, because I'll get emotional. I know it's tough. Very tough."

The Dodgers will undoubtedly rally around Alfonzo as he navigates one of the most difficult moments of his life while reaching the major leagues.