Yamamoto's All-Star performance lifts Dodgers past Padres

LOS ANGELES — On a night celebrating America's 250th anniversary with fireworks looming over Chavez Ravine, Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a performance worthy of the holiday stage.

The Dodgers' ace overpowered the Padres for seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 while allowing just three hits, as the Dodgers blanked the Padres, 3-0, Saturday night at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto notches his 10th strikeout of the night on pitch No. 100! pic.twitter.com/7Y0JZBsE5h — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

With the victory, the Dodgers improved to 59-31 and have captured the first three games of this four-game series. They now own a commanding 15-game lead over the Padres in the National League West and will go for the sweep Sunday behind Emmet Sheehan.

Yamamoto looked every bit like the All-Star he was recently named.

The right-hander threw 100 pitches, finishing his night with his 10th strikeout before walking calmly back to the dugout after seven dominant innings. He improved to 9-5 on the season after holding the Padres scoreless.

"It's been such an honor to be selected on that All-Star team," Yamamoto said. "This year I feel more meaningful and happiness."

Dave Roberts loved the aggressive mindset his ace brought to the mound.

"He looked like an All-Star," Roberts said. "He came out with a purpose."

The Dodgers gave Yamamoto an early cushion in the third inning.

Newly announced All-Star starter Andy Pages continued his breakout season by lining an RBI single to left field, scoring Dalton Rushing for a 1-0 lead. Pages' selection to start the Midsummer Classic has been a point of pride inside the clubhouse.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) hits a RBI single in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) hits a RBI single in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman believes the recognition is overdue.

"It should be a second, I think," Freeman said of Pages' first All-Star selection. "He should have had it last year, and he's been great for a couple years now. So, I'm glad he's getting the recognition. I'm glad the fans are gonna get to see him in Philadelphia."

One run was all Yamamoto needed, but Freeman made sure the margin grew.

Leading off the sixth inning, Freeman crushed his 15th home run of the season into the right-field pavilion off Kyle Hart, doubling the Dodgers' advantage to 2-0.

Freeman wasn't finished.

Facing flamethrower Mason Miller in the eighth inning, Freeman delivered again. His one-out RBI single to center scored an insurance run, giving the Dodgers a comfortable three-run cushion while recording his 49th RBI of the season.

Freeman's recent offensive surge has helped stabilize the middle of the Dodgers lineup. He now leads the club with 97 hits while raising his batting average to .297.

"I've been doing the same thing all season," Freeman said. "Just right now, it's been going well. There was no magical switch that I flipped, just kind of things started to go north in all the categories."

As impressive as Freeman's night was offensively, he was equally complimentary of the pitcher who set the tone.

"He's been great his whole Dodger career, his whole Japanese career. He's just a great pitcher, he really is," Freeman said. "He's special and when you have that kind of velocity on your heater, splitter at 93-94 and you can put the ball wherever you want in a strike zone. It doesn't matter how hard you throw, if you hit spots, hitters can't hit it. He's a special pitcher, and glad he's on our side."

The bullpen preserved Yamamoto's masterpiece.

After Brock Stewart surrendered a double to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the eighth inning, Roberts immediately summoned Alex Vesia, who responded by striking out Jake Cronenworth to strand the runner at second base.

Will Klein handled the ninth inning for his second save of the season, completing the Dodgers' shutout.

Perhaps equally encouraging for the Dodgers was doing all of it without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani, sidelined with right biceps soreness, continues to improve. Before the game, Roberts said Ohtani was feeling "considerably better" after treatment and expressed hope that Ohtani would return Sunday. After the win, Roberts reiterated that expectation.

For now, the Dodgers have hardly skipped a beat.

Behind another dazzling performance from Yamamoto, timely hitting from Freeman, and another airtight effort from their bullpen, the Dodgers are in position to complete a four-game sweep of its division rival on Sunday night.

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA) to the mound against Padres left-hander JP Sears (1-1, 6.97 ERA), looking to finish off the sweep and claim six wins in their last seven meetings against San Diego over the past week.