Andy Pages among Dodgers' four NL All-Star starters

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball announced the 2026 All-Star Game starters on Saturday afternoon, and the Dodgers once again will be well represented in Philadelphia.

Ahead of Saturday night's matchup against the Padres, MLB revealed that five Dodgers earned National League All-Star honors: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani (designated hitter), Freeman (first base), Muncy (third base) and Pages (outfield) were all voted in as starters, while Yamamoto earned a pitching selection. It marks the third time in franchise history the Dodgers will have four All-Star starters, tying a club record.

The previous Dodgers teams to accomplish the feat were the 1980 club, with Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith, and the 1974 team, featuring Ron Cey, Garvey, Andy Messersmith and Jim Wynn.

The biggest story of the group belongs to Andy Pages.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The 25-year-old outfielder was named an All-Star for the first time in his career after putting together an outstanding first half that established him as one of the National League's breakout stars.

Pages is batting .269 with 16 home runs, 62 RBIs and an .807 OPS across 88 games this season. After narrowly missing out on an All-Star selection a year ago despite a strong start, Pages made sure there would be no doubt this season. He has been one of the Dodgers' most consistent players from Opening Day, delivering at the plate while continuing to provide strong defense in the outfield.

Andy Pages said he’s really excited to share his first All-Star experience with Miguel Vargas. Pages said he considers Vargas a brother. #Dodgers #WhiteSox

⭐️ — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) July 5, 2026

For Pages, the selection is the realization of a lifelong dream. The Cuba native has spoken about wanting to reach the All-Star Game since he was a kid, and now that dream has become reality as he prepares to make his first appearance on baseball's biggest midsummer stage.

Shohei Ohtani earned his sixth career All-Star selection and his third as a Dodger, once again being voted the National League's starting designated hitter. Ohtani also finished as the leading vote-getter among all players during this year's fan voting.

The two-way superstar has continued to produce at an elite level offensively, batting .289 with 18 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .930 OPS through the first half of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate in the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate in the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman added another milestone to his decorated career, earning his 10th All-Star selection while being voted the National League's starting first baseman.

Freeman enters Saturday batting .293 with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs and an .880 OPS, continuing to anchor the middle of the Dodgers' lineup with his trademark consistency.

Max Muncy was rewarded for one of the finest offensive seasons of his career, earning his third All-Star selection and his first nod as the National League's starting third baseman.

Muncy is batting .268 with 17 home runs, 39 RBIs and an .873 OPS this season. He also becomes the first Dodgers third baseman to start the All-Star Game since Ron Cey in 1977, ending a nearly five-decade drought for the franchise at the position.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) and third baseman Max Muncy (13) hug after Yamamoto leaves the game against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. David Banks-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) and third baseman Max Muncy (13) hug after Yamamoto leaves the game against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field.

On the pitching side, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named an All-Star for the second time in his major league career.

The right-hander has been one of the anchors of the Dodgers' rotation, compiling an 8-5 record with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts through his first 15 starts of the season. Yamamoto is also scheduled to take the mound Saturday night against San Diego, making his 16th start of the year before heading toward his second consecutive All-Star appearance.

With four elected starters and one of the National League's premier pitchers joining them, the Dodgers once again will have one of the largest contingents in the Midsummer Classic, highlighting another dominant first half for one of baseball's deepest rosters.