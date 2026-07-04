Miller flirts with no-hitter as Mariners blank Angels to complete sweep

SEATTLE — For six innings, the Los Angeles Angels couldn't solve Bryce Miller.

By the time they finally managed a hit, the damage had already been done.

Miller carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners scratched out the game's only run on a bases-loaded walk, beating the Angels 1-0 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park to complete a three-game sweep of their American League West rivals. The victory kept Seattle tied with the Texas Rangers atop the division at 45-43.

The Angels wasted another strong outing from rookie right-hander Walbert Ureña, who matched Miller pitch for pitch before one shaky inning proved costly.

Neither team recorded a hit until the bottom of the sixth, when J.P. Crawford — playing in the 1,000th game of his major league career — lined a leadoff double into the gap. After walks to Dominic Canzone and Randy Arozarena loaded the bases with one out, Ureña struck out Josh Naylor to move within one out of escaping the jam.

Instead, Cal Raleigh battled back from an 0-2 count in a nine-pitch plate appearance before drawing a bases-loaded walk that forced home Crawford with the only run of the game. Ureña (5-7) departed after allowing one hit, four walks and one earned run while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Miller (4-2) was even better.

The right-hander retired the Angels with remarkable efficiency, striking out eight without issuing a walk over seven innings. Los Angeles didn't record its first hit until Nolan Schanuel blooped a leadoff single into right-center in the seventh. Denzer Guzmán followed with another single, but Miller regrouped to retire the next three batters and preserve Seattle's one-run lead.

Eduard Bazardo worked a perfect eighth before Andrés Muñoz survived a tense ninth to earn his 16th save.

The Angels mounted their best threat in the final inning after Zach Neto drew a leadoff walk, although he was picked off first base while attempting to steal second. Muñoz later allowed consecutive singles to Schanuel and Guzmán before inducing Wade Meckler to ground out with two runners aboard, ending the game.

Los Angeles' only other baserunner through the first six innings came in the fourth when Guzmán reached second on a throwing error by Crawford. The Angels managed just two hits all night and were shut out for the third time this season.

The game also featured a pair of injury scares for Seattle. Center fielder Julio Rodríguez left in the third inning after taking a throw off the back of his helmet while running the bases, and his replacement, Victor Robles, exited later after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch. Rodríguez was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday after developing symptoms following the game.

The Angels return home Friday to open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Left-hander Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.88 ERA) is scheduled to face rookie left-hander Jake Bennett (2-3, 3.27 ERA).

Seattle begins a three-game series Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Luis Castillo opposing Dylan Cease in the opener.