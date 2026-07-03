Dodgers' offense erupts after Sasaki's early exit in win over Padres

LOS ANGELES — For three innings Thursday night at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers looked nothing like the club that entered play with the best record in the National League.

By the end of the night, they looked exactly like it.

After Roki Sasaki endured the shortest start this season and spotted the San Diego Padres a 6-0 lead, the Dodgers responded with 12 unanswered runs in a stunning 12-7 victory, improving to 57-31 while stretching their National League West lead to 13 games.

The comeback showcased the resilience of a lineup that never panicked. It also overshadowed another concerning outing from Sasaki, whose recent struggles continue to raise questions.

"I like the way we just kind of stayed the course," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Tonight was a clinic."

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. William Navarro-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.

Just six days after facing the Padres for the first time in his career, Sasaki found little success in the rematch.

The right-hander needed 88 pitches to get through just three innings, surrendering seven hits, six earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Every extra-base hit hurt, as the Padres tagged him for three home runs.

"I don't think my stuff was bad today," Sasaki said. "I threw a pretty good fastball. Command wise, I felt pretty good about my off-speed pitches as well. A lot of things kind of evolved."

The damage started immediately.

Manny Machado turned on a 97 mph fastball in the first inning, launching a two-run homer to center field for an early 2-0 lead.

Things unraveled further in the second.

Jackson Merrill hammered an 84 mph slider into the left-field pavilion before Xander Bogaerts doubled and Fernando Tatis Jr. walked to set the table for Jake Cronenworth. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Cronenworth crushed a splitter into right-center for a three-run homer that pushed the Padres ahead 6-0.

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Sasaki's final line reflected another difficult night:

3.0 innings, 7 hits, 6 earned runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, 88 pitches.

His ERA climbed to 5.40, and over his last four starts it has ballooned to 10.06.

Roberts acknowledged afterward that the club plans to investigate whether the Padres may have picked up something in Sasaki's delivery.

"We'll do a deep dive," Roberts said, including attempting to rule out pitch tipping after the Padres appeared to be "on everything." Roberts added that Sasaki will remain in the rotation and make his next scheduled start.

The deficit didn't last long.

Dalton Rushing got the comeback started with a two-run homer in the second inning, his 10th of the season, cutting the lead to 6-2.

An inning later, Max Muncy doubled home a run before Kyle Tucker added an RBI single to trim the deficit to 6-4.

The fourth inning became the turning point.

Andy Pages lined a two-run double into left field to tie the game before Mookie Betts stayed red hot, driving an RBI double to left to give the Dodgers their first lead at 7-6.

Moments later, Muncy delivered again with an RBI single, capping an eight-run stretch that completely flipped the game. Tommy Edman added an RBI double in the fifth before another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-6.

Rushing added a sacrifice fly in the sixth before collecting his fourth hit of the night with an RBI single in the eighth to complete the Dodgers' 12-run outburst.

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Rushing finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs, matching career highs in both categories while becoming the sixth Dodger to reach double-digit home runs this season.

His second-inning homer sparked the comeback, and he continued producing throughout the night.

Asked afterward whether pitch tipping could explain San Diego's early success against Sasaki, Rushing wasn't ready to speculate.

"Me personally, at this moment, I'm not sure," Rushing said. "I think it's something we can go back and look at tomorrow, moving forward. That would be a big explanation as to how they felt like they were on every pitch."

While Rushing supplied the power, Tucker set the tone all night.

Tucker reached base in all five plate appearances, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, RBI, three runs scored and a walk. It marked his first four-hit game of the season and extended his streak to reaching base in nine consecutive plate appearances after drawing four walks Wednesday in Sacramento.

Roberts believes the version of Tucker the Dodgers acquired is finally emerging.

"Yes it is," Roberts said. "Yesterday taking four walks, he's not chasing, and he's hunting his pitch, and that's his DNA."

Tucker agreed.

"The last four games have felt a lot better," he said. "Swing feels a lot better."

The offensive explosion reinforced a mindset that has become common inside the Dodgers clubhouse.

"I mean, as a team overall, we feel like we're never out of a game, even down six early," Tucker said. "Just kind of keeping the line moving and having good at-bats down the line, so if you're able to do that day in and day out, you'll be in a good spot."

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Freddie Freeman quietly extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a first-inning single, while the Dodgers' relentless offense erased what once appeared to be an insurmountable deficit.

For one night, the Dodgers proved their lineup could overcome even a disastrous start from one of their prized young pitchers.

Whether Sasaki's rough outing was the result of pitch tipping, poor execution or simply a talented Padres lineup making adjustments will become clearer after the Dodgers review the tape.

What was already clear Thursday night was this: when this offense gets rolling, no deficit feels safe.

The Dodgers will look to keep that momentum going Friday during Shohei Ohtani Day at Dodger Stadium when they face Padres ace Michael King.