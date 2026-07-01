Late Sixth-Inning Rally Sends Angels to Series Loss Against Mariners

SEATTLE — After dropping the series opener 6-2 to the Seattle Mariners, the Los Angeles Angels entered Tuesday's matchup looking to swing the momentum back in their favor.

Following defensive miscues and a difficult outing from Mitch Farris out of the bullpen the night before, José Soriano took the mound hoping to get the Halos back on track. One of the Angels' most reliable starters this season, Soriano entered the game with an 8-4 record and a 3.32 ERA.

He carried that success into the early innings. Through four frames, Soriano allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. His knuckle-curve was particularly effective, generating three of those strikeouts, up until that point.

It was a pitcher's duel for much of the night, however, as Bryan Woo matched Soriano with a dominant performance of his own. Woo tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits on two earned runs and one walk while striking out five.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Mariners finally broke through against Soriano. Three consecutive hits plated Seattle's first run and ended the right-hander's outing.

The Angels turned to Chase Silseth in a difficult, high-leverage situation with inherited runners on base. Silseth surrendered a single that brought home another run, though it was unearned because of the inherited runners. A wild pitch then got past Logan O'Hoppe before Weston Wilson delivered a two-run single, capping a five-run inning that gave Seattle a commanding 5-0 lead.

FINAL: Mariners 8, Angels 3 pic.twitter.com/Fcr1CNpGWf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2026

Despite the rough sixth inning, Soriano's outing was still an encouraging step forward. His previous start against the Baltimore Orioles lasted just three innings, during which he allowed five earned runs. After posting a 5.32 ERA across five starts in June, this performance represented a positive trend as the Angels head into July.

Soriano finished with five innings pitched, allowing six hits and three earned runs while walking one and striking out nine. He threw 91 pitches, including 62 for strikes.

The Angels finally broke through in the seventh inning. O'Hoppe drove in the club's first run with an RBI single before Donovan Walton worked a walk. Zach Neto followed with a two-run single that trimmed Seattle's lead to 5-3. Although the rally ended there, it briefly gave the Angels some life.

Seattle answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. Colt Emerson delivered a two-run single off Brent Sutter before Victor Robles followed with an RBI single, restoring the Mariners' comfortable lead.

The Angels were unable to mount another comeback and ultimately fell 8-3. Soriano was charged with his fifth loss of the season.

With the defeat, the Angels dropped the first two games of the three-game series. After an off day on Wednesday, they will return Thursday for the series finale, with José Ureña (5-6, 3.14 ERA) scheduled to start against Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.97 ERA).