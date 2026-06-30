TST Best Bets: June 30, 2026

Tuesday's slate brings more World Cup Round of 32 action after Paraguay toppled Germany in penalties to make its second round of 16 appearance, facing off against the winner of France vs. Sweden.

While Julio Enciso and Kai Havertz attempted to seal the deal for their respective squads with goals in the 42nd and 54th minute, the duel raged on until José Canale delivered the crushing blow to Germany's hopes at earning the gold.

The Netherlands had their 2026 World Cup campaign ended in penalties as well following an equalizer by Morocco's Issa Diop in stoppage time, which paved the way for Ismael Saibari's game-sealing penalty kick.

Meanwhile in MLB, the Miami Marlins continue to be on the upswing with a 10-7 win against the Colorado Rockies that saw back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning from Otto López and Griffin Conine.

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First Pick: Mexico ML (+125) Over Ecuador

Rundown: Mexico will seek their first knockout-round win in Mexico City against Ecuador after failing to advance beyond the group stage during the 2022 World Cup.

Julián Quiñones cemented himself as one of Mexico's key offensive contributors, leading with two goals after scoring during the 61st minute of last Wednesday's matchup against a struggling Czechia. Mateo Chavez will look to remain hot in today's matchup as well after he opened up scoring action six minutes earlier.

Raúl Jiménez is also worth keeping an eye on as he will seek to score his first goal since the team's tournament opener against South Africa.

However, Mexico's first true test will come against an Ecuador squad that allowed just a single goal each in two of its three group stage matchups.

Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez has been electric at the net, recording eight saves in comparison to Raúl Rangel's five for Mexico. Additionally, Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata have shown to be major threats on Ecuador's attack with at least five shots on-goal.

Given Mexico's continued advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, bettors can still expect them to not disappoint.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-155) Over Athletics

Rundown: Following another remarkable outing against Minnesota last week, Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski will take the mound once again versus the Athletics with a 2.71 ERA and 53 punchouts.

The momentum is on L.A.'s side going into tonight's matchup after a pair of fourth-inning homers by Max Muncy and Andy Pages gave the squad a 5-3 lead they never let up. In typical fashion, Shohei Ohtani went yard as well in the sixth, extending the lead to 8-3 while Freddie Freeman capped off scoring for the Dodgers with an RBI single in the eighth.

Meanwhile, the Athletics combined for just four runs in the second and ninth innings, including a solo shot by Colby Thomas that prevented any chance of a shutout.

Expect L.A. to put up similar numbers against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who holds a 5.52 ERA and has surrendered 22 home runs to Wrobleski's seven.