Dodgers Cruise Past Rockies Behind Strong Blake Snell Start

DENVER — After a series loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping for a change of luck after struggling in recent weeks. They would have that opportunity against the worst team in the National League.

Blake Snell would take the mound for the Dodgers in his second start since coming off the injured list. He was coming off a very positive first start on Aug. 11 against the Kansas City Royals, when he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed one earned run while striking out 10.

Snell would continue that same trend, helping lead the Dodgers to an 11-5 victory. The left-hander would throw 6.0 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while walking three and striking out five. Walks would become an issue in the third inning, but Snell escaped with minimal damage to his stat line in another strong performance. This would also be the first time the Dodgers scored 10 or more runs since July 2, when they beat the San Diego Padres 12-7.

The Dodgers offense would get going early, scoring five runs through the early portions of the game. Mookie Betts would get things started with an RBI double in the top of the second inning, followed by a four-run fourth inning.

After the Dodgers applied pressure on Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano, Andy Pages would come through in a big spot to start the offensive outburst. An RBI single from the Dodgers center fielder would bring in the first run of the inning, while Max Muncy would follow in the next at-bat with a three-run homer to extend the Dodgers' advantage over the Rockies.

The Rockies would apply pressure of their own in the following inning, loading the bases against Snell. It would not be until the fourth batter that Snell would record his first out of the inning. However, it would not result in a major inning for the Rockies, as Jake McCarthy would ground out to second for a fielder's choice, allowing the Rockies to bring in their first run of the game.

This would prove to be the only trouble Snell would run into during the frame, as he would escape the inning without allowing any further damage.

It would not be until the fifth inning that the Dodgers offense would pick up where it left off. Shohei Ohtani would hit a solo homer, which would be his 28th of the season. Betts would later follow with an RBI groundout to the shortstop, accounting for the Dodgers' second run of the inning. By the end of the frame, the Dodgers would hold a 7-1 lead over the Rockies.

Ohtani would strike again in the sixth inning with his second homer of the night. This time, it would be a two-run shot as the Dodgers began to pull away from the Rockies. Pages would also add to the scoring with an RBI single, his second of the night.

By the end of the frame, the Dodgers would command a 10-1 lead as things began to slip away from the home team in the series opener.

The Rockies would score in the seventh inning when Alex Vesia allowed a sacrifice fly, although that would be the only run the Dodgers surrendered in the inning as they continued to maintain a comfortable lead.

It would not take long for the Dodgers to get that run right back. Freddie Freeman would hit an RBI double in the eighth, giving the Dodgers an 11-2 advantage.

Ultimately, the Dodgers would close things out, although Edwin Diaz would run into inconsistencies yet again in the ninth inning. He would allow an RBI single to Troy Johnston, adding another run to the Rockies' total, not before the Rockies would collect a pair of runs later within the frame.

Within his last six appearances, the right-handed closer has allowed nine runs. Despite that late trouble, the Dodgers would hold on for the victory, with Snell earning his first win of the season.

The Dodgers will resume play on Tuesday, with Eric Lauer (7-6, 4.67 ERA) scheduled to take the mound. The Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59 ERA).