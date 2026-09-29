Machado, Tatis power offense, King dominates as Musgrove returns in Padres’ Game 1 win

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Fernando Tatis Jr. saw the changeup from Matthew Boyd on the first pitch, waited and made contact. He held his swing as he watched Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong track the ball before it sailed over the wall for a home run.

It was one of four home runs hit Tuesday night as the Padres bulldozed the Cubs right out of the gate in an 8-0 victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Tatis’ home run gave the Padres an early 1-0 lead, which was exactly what San Diego wanted: a fast start.

“Starting a game, being at home and hitting a first pitch home run like that, it just gets everybody going,” Tatis said. “It brings more energy to the to boys, and that's what it's all about.”

It was Tatis’ first playoff home run since October 8, 2024, against the LA Dodgers in Game 3. It was also the first leadoff home run in Padres postseason history.

They struck again two batters later. Manny Machado took the second pitch, another changeup, and sent it to left-center field over a leaping Crow-Armstrong. The second home run of the inning had Petco Park deafening as the Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

"We set the tone on, got the energy on our side," Machado said. "Petco was rocking today. It was unbelievable to play in front of."

Those two didn’t stop there.

Tuesday night also featured a dominant outing from starting pitcher Michael King, who had come on strong during the final month of the season. King went seven innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight batters on 97 pitches.

“I always felt like I liked the adrenaline,” King said. “I like pressure. It gives me confidence. Knowing the team has confidence in me to pitch in these games. But then, when you have our superstars show out like that in the bottom of the first, it makes it a lot easier.”

King was working on a no-hitter in the seventh inning when Nico Hoerner hit a ball near the foul line toward Machado. The third baseman bobbled it as Hoerner reached first, breaking up the no-hit bid.

“I was pissed,” Machado said. “I know what was on the line, so I wanted to make the play.”

A no-hitter would have been special, but King gave the Padres exactly what they needed: a lengthy start that allowed them to stay away from their bullpen. Instead, San Diego will have its relievers rested for Wednesday night’s potential elimination game.

The Padres’ stars had already given King plenty of breathing room.

In the bottom of the third inning, Tatis walked and, after a Samad Taylor strikeout, Machado came to the plate. On the third pitch, he smacked a four-seam fastball to center field that dropped before bouncing over the wall. Tatis raced from first to home while Machado reached second, extending the Padres’ lead to 3-0 behind their two biggest stars.

“It's our leaders right there,” Jackson Merrill said. “It's our captains. So we trust in them. Once we see them do it, it's like, ‘all right, let's do it. Let's do it ourselves.’”

Xander Bogaerts decided to join them.

On the eighth pitch of a full-count at-bat, Bogaerts saw a changeup and hammered it toward left field, where it landed on the third floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building. It was the Padres’ third home run of the game, all three coming off Boyd changeups, and pushed the lead to 4-0.

“It is a collective group effort,” Jake Cronenworth said. “As everybody up and down the lineup, the bullpen, and obviously Michael set the tone, and man, what a start by him!”

An inning later, Merrill stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. On the third pitch from Ryan Rolison, Merrill hit a two-run single that increased the lead to 6-0. Rolison followed with a wild pitch, giving Luis Campusano an opportunity to race home and make it 7-0.

Tatis showed off his speed again in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Dustin Harris at the plate, Tatis stole second, but the throw from catcher Carson Kelly went off a teammate’s glove. Tatis immediately took off for home, even tossing his batting helmet aside as he sprinted around the bases to score the Padres’ eighth run.

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with third baseman Manny Machado (13) after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with third baseman Manny Machado (13) after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

The stars came to play. Seven of the eight runs involved Tatis, Machado, Merrill and Bogaerts in some fashion. That is winning baseball for the Padres. When their biggest names are all involved, great things tend to happen for this team.

Then the night shifted from dominance to emotion.

As the bottom of the eighth inning unfolded, excitement began building in the Padres bullpen. Joe Musgrove stood up and began warming with San Diego holding an 8-0 lead heading into the ninth.

Chants of “We want Joe, We want Joe,” echoed through Petco Park.

“I still can't really put it together,” Musgrove said. “It's been a while since I've been out of the bullpen, so managing the nerves and the energy of the stadium was different for me. But I was so excited to get back on the mound, man.”

In the ninth inning, it finally happened.

"Vampire" by Tribal Seeds began to play, and everyone inside Petco Park knew the El Cajon native was coming in.

“I got goosebumps,” Merrill said. “I love his walkout song and it felt good to hear it for the first time in a really long time. And I'm just happy for him. I'm proud of him too. To grind through everything and just push him here.”

Musgrove, who had been away from a major league mound since October 2024, was finally back in front of his hometown crowd.

“I was emotional out there,” King said. “I never go back out to the field after I am done pitching. As soon as I saw him warming up I had to go back out there and watch it.”

As did all of San Diego.

Musgrove entered in the ninth to a standing ovation and immediately struck out the first Cubs batter he faced.

“Calm down a little bit,” he said. “Yeah, to get the first one, just the first few pitches out of the way.”

He then ran into some trouble, giving up a single to Seiya Suzuki, walking Ian Happ and allowing a single to Hoerner to load the bases. Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla came out to speak with him as Petco Park cheered Musgrove on.

“Hell if I know, man,” Musgrove said on what Niebla said to him. “I was laser focused on getting the next guy out. It was pretty much just calm down a little bit, get two more outs, and let's go home.”

Musgrove got Pedro Ramirez to fly out before striking out Michael Conforto. After a 22-pitch inning, he could finally breathe.

“It was amazing, man,” Musgrove said. “I'm sure coming back in any scenario would feel good, but to come back in a playoff situation with the crowd the way they were tonight at home, yeah, it was perfect.”

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

It was about as perfect of a night as the Padres could have asked for.

Their stars delivered. Their starting pitcher dominated. Their bullpen remained rested. And Musgrove walked off a major league mound for the first time in nearly two years with Petco Park roaring behind him.

Now the Padres are one win away from advancing.

“We plan on doing the same thing,” Machado said. “Coming back tomorrow, working, keep doing the same thing we've been doing, and playing our Padres baseball we've been doing. We're gonna be ready for it.”

Game 2 of the series between San Diego and Chicago will be Wednesday night at 7 p.m. PT, with Nick Pivetta facing Kevin Gausman.