Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 10 minutes ago

Kiké Hernández hits go-ahead homer as Dodgers beat Giants

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers have spent much of this season finding ways to win games they probably had no business losing.

On Saturday at Oracle Park, they found another one.

Kiké Hernández stepped to the plate in the ninth inning with the Dodgers and Giants tied at 3-3, and with one swing, turned what had been a grinding night into another Dodgers victory.

Hernández crushed a cutter left over the heart of the plate and sent it soaring 429 feet into the skyt, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 lead and their 99th win of the regular season.

It was the kind of moment that has defined the Dodgers' late-season run.

The Dodgers had gone hitless over the last four innings before Hernández's homer. Earlier in the game, Hernández had struck out with the bases loaded, leaving an opportunity on the table. But when the Giants made a mistake in the ninth, Hernández made them pay.

The blast was his answer.

Tanner Scott then closed the door in the bottom half for his 25th save, securing the Dodgers' 17th victory in their last 22 games and moving them to 99-62. One more win gives them 100.

Sep 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
Sep 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Sep 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park.

They'll have a chance to get it Sunday in the regular-season finale.

The Dodgers' offense got started early Saturday.

Mookie Betts opened the scoring with his 23rd home run of the season, putting the Dodgers ahead 1-0 in the third inning. Betts finished 1-for-5, with his lone hit coming on the long ball.

The Giants answered, but the Dodgers quickly regained the lead.

Miguel Rojas delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning to break the tie and put the Dodgers ahead 2-1. Tommy Edman followed with an RBI single.

Then the offense went quiet. For 12 consecutive Dodgers batters, nobody could find a hit. That made Hernández's ninth-inning swing all the more significant.

The Dodgers needed somebody to break through, and Hernández did what he has done throughout his career: he punished a mistake when the moment demanded it.

Blake Snell made his final regular-season start as he continues to prepare for the postseason. The left-hander worked four innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while walking nobody and striking out three.

He threw 77 pitches, 50 for strikes, and finished the regular season with a 1.90 ERA across nine starts.

Sep 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park.
Sep 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Sep 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park.

The pitch count wasn't particularly efficient, Snell threw just 39% of his pitches in the strike zone, but the bigger priority was making sure he came out of his final tune-up feeling healthy and ready for October.

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5, with an infield single in the fifth inning. Since returning from the injured list, Ohtani is 4-for-18 with eight strikeouts.

He is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday as he continues ramping up for the postseason.

The Dodgers did, however, suffer another potentially significant injury with October approaching.

Blake Treinen's shoulder flared up while he was warming in the bullpen, Dave Roberts said. Treinen is scheduled to undergo imaging, but Roberts said the expectation is that his season is likely over.

That news cast another shadow over an otherwise important victory.

Still, the Dodgers walked out of Oracle Park with what they came for. A win.

Their 99th of the season. And because Hernández came through when the Dodgers needed him most, they are now one victory away from reaching triple digits.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-699

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+500

U 45.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

-2.5

-132

O 41.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+112

U 41.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 1 week ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 1 week ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense