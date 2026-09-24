Can anyone stop the Dodgers? The biggest World Series threats according to prediction markets

After entering the season as the team to beat, the Dodgers have had to settle for the two-seed in the National League. Although L.A. lived up to expectations in the first half of 2026, entering the All-Star break at 61-36, injuries to key players, most notably Shohei Ohtani, derailed its push in the second half.

However, the public still believes in L.A. when it comes to the World Series, at least according to prediction markets. On these platforms, traders take out yes-or-no contracts, which pay $1 if successful and nothing if not. The share price therefore represents the implied probability of success for each team, with it rising and falling depending on trading patterns.

Currently, traders believe the Dodgers have a 31% chance of winning the World Series, a probability that will tempt many to make the most of offers like a Polymarket promo code. But for those looking for value among the underdogs, here’s how the biggest threats to the Dodgers’ three-peat hopes compare.

Milwaukee Brewers, 15%

Few teams have been able to keep pace with the Brewers this year, including L.A., as Milwaukee secured the one-seed in front of its NL rivals. It appears as though both teams are on a collision course for the Championship Series, which could come down to especially fine margins.

Jacob Misiorowski has been excellent through 2026, with his ERA of 1.86 the best in the league. The Brewers will be hoping for a continuation of the August series in the postseason, where they went 3-1, but can their roster cope with Dodgers stars like Mookie Betts, who is hitting his stride at just the right time?

Tampa Bay Rays, 12%

After locking up the one-seed in the American League by beating the Yankees to secure the East, Tampa Bay won’t be fearing any opponent on its side of the bracket. Junior Caminero has stolen the show with the bat, but the team’s average is tied for the highest in the league, while Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez have been solid pitchers, both recording sub-3.00 ERAs.

Although the Rays enter October with a 12% implied probability of winning it all, this is a team that lacks recent postseason experience. Its last venture into playoff baseball came in 2023, and it remains to be seen if the regular-season heroics will continue when the pressure amps up.

New York Yankees, 9%

Misiorowski might be considered the runaway favorite for the NL Cy Young award, but nobody is expected to challenge Cam Schlittler in the AL. The Yankees pitcher has been excellent, but the likes of Gerrit Cole and Max Fried could also have a say on New York’s postseason hopes.

No team has been more explosive with the bat than the Yankees, who have hit the most homers in the 2026 regular season. However, there are question marks over the fitness of Aaron Judge, and that is potentially why traders are reluctant to trust New York to improve on their run to the Division Series in 2025.