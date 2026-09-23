TST Best Bets: September 23, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels dropped the first of a two-game set yesterday against the Oakland Athletics, 9-7, in Sacramento, California. Yesterday’s matchup was between the Athletics’ bullpen and the Angels’ bottom of the rotation. Today’s pitching matchup will feature Angels’ standout rookie Albert Ureña against Athletics’ lefty Jeffrey Springs.

Ureña is 9-10 with a 2.74 ERA in 144.1 innings pitched, while Springs is 4-14 with a 6.18 ERA through 138.1 innings.

Ureña made three starts this season against the Athletics. In his most recent start towards the end of June, Ureña gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings. However, in the two prior starts he held the Athletics scoreless in 11 innings.

Springs made one appearance against the Angels this season and gave up six runs in 3.2 innings. Springs also gave up home runs to Denzer Guzman and Jose Siri in that game.

Guzman led the Angels’ offense last night with a three-run home run and four RBIs in total. Mike Trout, Vaughn Grissom, Wade Meckler, Christian Moore and Siri all had multiple hits last night too.

Shea Langeliers and Lawrence Butler combined for six hits, two RBIs and three runs to lead the Athletics last night.

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First Pick: Mike Trout over 0.5 hits

Rundown: Trout is 5-for-13 (.385) in his career against Springs. He’s also drawn three walks, brining his career OBP to .500 in that matchup. He’s seen the ball extremely well against Springs and he’s playing at a hitter-friendly ballpark. Trout also had three hits last night and he’s hit .273 thus far in the month of September. There are many positive factors in this matchup favoring Trout.

Second Pick: Jeffrey Springs over 2.5 earned runs allowed

Rundown: Dating back to June 9, 2025, Springs has allowed 14 earned runs in 14.1 innings against the Angels. He’s given up at-least four runs in each of his last three appearances against Los Angeles. The Angels have at-least one home run in each of those games against Springs as well.