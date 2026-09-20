Dodgers get strong outings from Sheehan and Bubic in 3-1 win

LOS ANGELES — Before Sunday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers made several roster moves, recalling right-handed pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt while optioning right-hander Seth Halvorsen. The club also placed left-hander Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list.

The Dodgers would go on to win 3-1, with Kris Bubic recording the victory for his fourth win of the season.

Giants rookie starter Matt Wilkinson kept the Dodgers in check for most of his outing, pitching five shutout innings while striking out six. He consistently kept the Dodgers’ lineup off balance and prevented them from generating much offensively.

For the Dodgers, however, the pitching staff put together a complete performance outside of the one run allowed by Jack Dreyer. Sheehan followed Dreyer and delivered an especially effective outing in his return to the roster.

The right-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight. Considering the struggles Sheehan has endured throughout the 2026 season, seeing him throw the ball this effectively was particularly encouraging after the many setbacks he has faced.

The outing also builds on what Sheehan did in his previous appearance on Sept. 13 against the Miami Marlins. He pitched six scoreless innings while striking out five before being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City the following day. The Dodgers recalled him Sunday, and he immediately followed that previous performance with another strong showing.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning that the Dodgers finally got on the board. Tommy Edman hit a solo home run to right field, and Kiké Hernández followed with an RBI double in the seventh to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. The Dodgers would add additional insurance in the eighth when Max Muncy delivered an RBI single to give the Dodgers their final run of the game and a 3-1 lead.

Bubic also made an appearance, marking his second game with the Dodgers and his first at Dodger Stadium. He took over for Sheehan after the first out of the sixth inning and recorded the final two outs, striking out one of the two batters he faced.

Bubic, an All-Star in 2025, joined the Dodgers after being acquired at the trade deadline in August. Previously with the Kansas City Royals, Bubic carved out a role as one of the better left-handed starters in the American League while also proving capable of working out of the bullpen throughout his career.

That versatility is exactly what the Dodgers hope he can provide. The expectation is that Bubic could serve as a high-leverage reliever out of the bullpen once October arrives. His role could look similar to the one Justin Wrobleski had during the Dodgers’ 2025 playoff push, when Wrobleski was used as a reliever capable of covering multiple innings while remaining an effective arm.

Those plans have yet to be finalized, but Bubic’s previous experience gives the Dodgers another option to consider. The hope is that he can provide some stability to the bullpen during the final weeks of the regular season before the Dodgers determine their postseason roster.