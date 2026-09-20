Padres sweep away Marlins behind big offensive afternoon from Cronenworth

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres continued their torrid pace, extending the season-long stretch of games with 10-plus hits to seven in a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

Jake Cronenworth hit a pair of two-run home runs with an RBI double for the Padres (87-69), backing up Walker Buehler in his longest start of the season for his ninth win. Miami (76-80) was swept in the season series by the Brown and Gold for just the second time, and first since 2011.

San Diego extended its winning stretch to 13 of the last 14 games, and have gone 26-7 at home since July 7, both leading the Majors. The magic number for the Brown and Gold to clinch a Postseason berth is now two.

Buehler was sharp from the get-go, after walking the first batter he was able to get an inning-ending double play to get through the first that started a streak of seven retired in a row until a lone third-inning single by Joe Mack.

After a night off in the walk-off win on Saturday night, the Padres early game offense made its presence felt as they scored within the first three innings for the 13th time in the past 16 games.

The first hit of the game came off the bat of Xander Bogaerts with two gone in the second after Marlins starter Sandy Alcantra retired the first five he faced. Then Cronenworth jumped on a second-pitch curveball, sending it down the right field line that kept going and going until it ended up on the Petco Porch for a two-run home run — the sixth of the season for Cronenworth.

Two innings later Cronenworth was at it again as Jackson Merrill hit an infield single that deflected off Alcantra to second baseman Javier Sanoja, who threw the ball away and put Merrill on third. Cronenworth followed by hitting a one-out sinking liner to left field that got under the charging glove of Heriberto Hernández for an RBI double.

Samad Taylor followed up by pulling a first-pitch slider down the third base line for his second hit of the afternoon and the Padres second-consecutive RBI double.

Buehler would continue to cook, retiring 12 in a row into the seventh inning. But Griffin Conine singled with one out and Jakob Marsee worked a walk, then Sanoja hit a three-run home run to left-center.

It ended Buehler’s afternoon after 89 pitches and a season-high 6 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed three runs on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, then made way for Kyle Hart to see the inning out with a walk then a pop-out.

Fernando Tatis Jr. picked Buehler up in the home half, getting one of the runs back by cranking his 25th home run of the season out to the Padres bullpen in left-center. It was a first-pitch hanging slider from reliever Bradley Blalock, who was the first out of the pen to replace Alcantra after a six-inning start. Cronenworth would hit his second two-run shot of the game in the eighth, also off Blalock, for additional breathing room.

Bradgley Rodriguez allowed a hit in the eighth inning, then Mason Miller retired the Marlins in order to close the game out.

With both the Cubs and Phillies picking up wins earlier in the day, Chicago crushing Cincinnati 9-1 and Philadelphia dumping the Mets 7-2, there was no change in the standings for the three NL Wild Card slots. San Diego remains level with the Cubs and one game ahead of the Phillies.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East division championship by rallying past the Astros for a 4-2 win that completed a series sweep — the Braves would currently be the Wild Card round opponent for the third NL Wild Card winner.

After their final off day of the regular season on Monday, the Padres begin a three-game series at Dodger Stadium against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Both sides have yet to name starting pitchers for the series, with the Dodgers holding the 7-3 season series edge and a 3-1 edge at Chavez Ravine. First pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 22 is slated for 7:10 p.m. at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.