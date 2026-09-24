TST Best Bets: September 24, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels conclude the 2026 season this weekend with the their final series – a four game set against the Seattle Mariners that starts tonight. The Mariners lead the season series against the Angels, 5-4, including victories in four of the last six. However, the Angels took the most recent series which was played out last week in Anaheim.

The Mariners are clinging onto playoff hopes down four games in the AL West Standings. They'd need to sweep this weekend and watch as the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers both lose their last four.

The Angels, on the other hand, are fighting to stay under 100 losses. Since their inception in 1961, the Angels have not lost 100 games in a season. They're the only MLB team left that hasn't lost 100+ games in a season.

The Mariners open the series with a starting pitching advantage, sending out Bryan Woo to take on Angels' pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. Woo is 12-9 with a 3.92 ERA this season in 167.2 innings. Woo faced the Angels once at the end of June and allowed two runs in 6.1 innings.

Rodriguez is 4-8 with a 5.96 ERA so far this season in 93.2 innings. Rodriguez last faced the Mariners in 2024 back when he was on the Baltimore Orioles. In that game, Rodriguez threw 6.1 scoreless innings while only giving up two hits.

The Angels are coming off a quick two-game series in which they were swept by the Oakland Athletics. Offensively, the Angels scored 10 runs between the two games. Mike Trout went 5-for-8 with a home run and a double in the series. Vaughn Grissom also went 5-for-8 with a home run in the series.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Bryan Woo over 6.5 strikeouts

Rundown: Woo only reached this mark in two out of his last five appearances, but he matches up very well against the core of this Angels' lineup. Zach Neto, Trout and Grissom are a combined 4-for-34 with 12 strikeouts. Couple that with the fact that the Angels strike out second-most in the league at 25.4% and this matchup is favorable for Woo to break this mark.

Second Pick: Randy Arozarena over 0.5 hits

Rundown: Arozarena is 23-for-73 (.315) this month and he has hits in 16 of the 20 games this month. He also dominated last week's matchup against the Angels, going 4-for-11 with four runs.