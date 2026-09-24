Los Angeles Angels edge closer to franchise rock bottom

Donovan Walton hit a three-run homer, and rookie Henry Bolte recorded his first four-hit game, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The loss dropped Los Angeles to 60-98 as the club attempts to avoid the first 100-loss season in franchise history.

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) runs past third base after hitting a homerun during an MLB game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California Edwin So – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Angels second baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) runs past third base after hitting a homerun during an MLB game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California

Oakland (63-95) took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Lawrence Butler and Walton's two-out home run off rookie Walbert Ureña (9-11). Bolte went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI double in the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Ureña allowed five runs on seven hits over four innings.

Mike Trout and Vaughn Grissom hit consecutive home runs off Jeffrey Springs in the fourth inning to pull the Angels within 5-2. Alika Williams and Bolte singled off José Fermín in the sixth and scored on a double by Shea Langeliers.

The Angels have struggled to maintain late-game leads, losing 11 games when leading in the ninth inning to match the 1978 New York Mets and 2012 Milwaukee Brewers for the MLB record. Los Angeles is 19-29 in one-run games and 6-14 in extra innings.

The team carries a minus-89 run differential, which corresponds to a 69-88 Pythagorean winning percentage. Protecting late leads and improving offensive output remain priorities heading into next season.

Offensively, Los Angeles traded outfielder Jo Adell to the Cleveland Guardians while evaluating rookie Wade Meckler in the outfield. The club continues to search for outfield depth and a left-handed power hitter for next season.

The Angels secured their 11th consecutive losing season and hold Major League Baseball's longest active postseason drought, having last reached the playoffs in 2014. The franchise recorded its previous worst mark in 2024 with 99 losses.

The season marks an ownership transition from Arte Moreno to Stan Kroenke, who purchased the franchise this month. Manager Kurt Suzuki addressed the team's approach heading into the final games.

"We’re trying to get better every single day," Suzuki said. "I don’t have to give them an inspirational speech; they know what they have to do. That being said, we’d like to finish off the season strong."

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Seattle on Thursday to kick off a four-game series to end the regular season against the Seattle Mariners. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (4-8, 5.96 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels in the opening matchup.