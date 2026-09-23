Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 10 minutes ago

Machado's two-run blast powers Padres into top wild card spot

Brady Charette, author

Brady Charette

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Manny Machado has made a habit of playing the villain in Los Angeles. On Wednesday night, he added another chapter to one of baseball's best rivalries.

The veteran third baseman launched a two-run home run off Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, powering the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory over the National League West champion Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium and into the National League's top Wild Card spot.

The 34-year-old's fourth inning blast to dead center not only marked his 29th of the season, but Machado's 29th career home run against Los Angeles. That swing combined with 5 2/3 scoreless innings from San Diego's stellar bullpen helped the Padres snap a four-game losing streak to the Dodgers and gave the surging Friars their 14th win in 16 games.

Left-hander Robbie Ray made his 31st start of the season and ninth as a Padre, allowing seven hits and one run across 3⅓ innings — marking the third time Ray has failed to reach the fifth inning since joining San Diego.

With Ray unable to work deep into the game, San Diego's bullpen was tasked with recording 14 outs against the back-to-back World Series champions on the road in a pivotal divisional matchup. 

The Padres' strength delivered.

Five different relievers combined for six strikeouts while surrendering just three hits and no runs. Right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez fired two scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 2.25 in 72 innings this season. The 22-year-old has proven to be a key component of San Diego's playoff push alongside left-handers Adrian Morejon and Wandy Peralta and flamethrowing closer Mason Miller.

After allowing a leadoff double to Andy Pages in the sixth, Rodriguez punched out Max Muncy and Tommy Edman before forcing Mookie Betts to fly out to end the threat.

San Diego's pitching staff consistently worked out of traffic, neutralizing Los Angeles' superstars — Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Betts to just one hit in 13 at-bats.

While the pitching staff kept Los Angeles' stars in check, Fernando Tatis Jr. continued to swing a hot bat. The star right fielder collected his fourth three-hit game of September and extended his hitting streak to six games. Tatis has recorded four games with three or more hits this month.

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) slides under the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) slides under the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) slides under the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.

An offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories early in the season has now lifted San Diego to a season-high 18 games above .500 and an MLB-best 15-5 record in September.

With the victory, San Diego (88-70) now sits one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card standings with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Padres can punch their ticket to the postseason for the third consecutive year on Thursday with a win over the Dodgers or an Arizona Diamondbacks loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The sooner San Diego can clinch a playoff spot, the better. It would give manager Craig Stammen the ability to line up his starting rotation and decrease the workload on his high-leverage arms out of the bullpen in the final series against Arizona.

However, the goal shouldn't be just clinching at this stage — it should be securing the No. 4 seed and giving the hottest team in baseball an opportunity to bring postseason baseball back to Petco Park.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 24 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

+5.5

+198

O 43.5

Green Bay Packers logo

GB

-5.5

-240

U 43.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-7

-360

O 40.5

Washington Commanders logo

WAS

+7

+290

U 40.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 1 week ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 1 week ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 1 week ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook