Moore's two-run double lifts Angels over Mariners

Right-hander Bryan Woo talked Mariners manager Dan Wilson out of going to the bullpen with runners on first and second with one out and 105 pitches in a one-run game.

Be careful what you wish for.

Woo threw three consecutive balls to start Christian Moore's at-bat before Moore auto-took strike one. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Moore got a fastball up in the zone and drove it off the top of the wall in center field to score both runs for the eventual winning run in the Angels' 6-4 win against the Mariners on Thursday.

It was Moore's second hit and third RBI of the game as he got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single to score Josh Lowe.

The Mariners responded right away, putting up three runs in the bottom half of the inning with Julio Rodríguez's two-run homer and Leo Rivas' RBI single.

The Angels then tied it up in the top of the fifth, thanks to some help from Cal Raleigh. After Lowe's leadoff double, Moore struck out on a curveball in the dirt, but Raleigh sailed the throw into right field to put runners on second and third with no outs.

Bryce Teodosio grounded out to score Lowe and move Moore to third, and then Zach Neto drove in Moore with an RBI single.

It wouldn't remain tied for long.

J.P. Crawford led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk, and then reached third base after a pair of groundouts. Crawford scored when right-hander Grayson Rodriguez threw a wild pitch.

But then it was the Angels' turn for an immediate response.

Moisés Ballesteros walked and Lowe got hit by a pitch, setting up the infamous mound visit by Wilson to attempt to go to the bullpen. After Woo talked him out of it, he allowed the go-ahead double to Moore.

The Angels tacked on another run in the eighth when Denzer Guzman led off the inning with a walk, reached second base on a groundout and scored on Teodosio's RBI single.

Left-hander Sammy Peralta tossed three scoreless innings and right-hander Ryan Watson closed the door in the ninth.

The Angels are 61-98 with only three games left in the season, as they look to avoid the first 100-loss season in franchise history.