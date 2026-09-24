Padres clinch postseason berth with 4-2 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — There isn't a feeling quite like clinching a trip to the playoffs in any sport — it's the culmination of months of preparation, perseverance and sacrifice.

To do it against your biggest rival on its home turf makes the moment that much sweeter.

That's exactly what the San Diego Padres accomplished Thursday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium to secure their fourth postseason appearance in the last five years.

For the second time in three years, San Diego celebrated a playoff berth on the Dodgers' home turf. In 2024, the Padres punched their ticket in more dramatic fashion — turning a game-ending triple play to seal their spot in the postseason party.

This time around, it was the pitching that guided San Diego to a crucial series victory over the reigning champions and an opportunity to compete for the first World Series title in franchise history.

Nick Pivetta made his fourth start since returning from an elbow injury that left him on the injured list for nearly five months, allowing four hits and striking out seven across 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

For the second consecutive night, San Diego did a terrific job stranding runners on base and executing with runners in scoring position. Los Angeles recorded just one hit with RISP (1-10) and left nine runners on in the loss.

Nick Pivetta strikes out Freddie Freeman with a curveball to escape a Dodgers jam in the 3rd Need runs!#padres pic.twitter.com/kBsOEa3f73 — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 25, 2026

Entering the seventh holding a slim 1-0 lead, San Diego knocked Los Angeles right-hander Tyler Glasnow out of the game following a double by Jackson Merrill and a walk to Xander Bogaerts. The Padres capitalized against the Dodgers' bullpen, scoring three runs on three hits, two of which came with two outs. Ethan Salas, the 20-year-old rookie catcher, delivered the biggest hit of the night against southpaw Justin Wrobleski, lining a two-strike sweeper the opposite way for his first career RBI against the Dodgers.

ETHAN SALAS DRIVES IN ANOTHER ONE#PADRES LEAD 3-0 OVER THE DODGERS pic.twitter.com/8gBvEOSJbR — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 25, 2026

Despite a three-hit night from Mookie Betts and seven combined hits between Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani at the top of the lineup, San Diego neutralized the No. 4-9 hitters in the Los Angeles order, holding them hitless in 22 at-bats while striking out 10.

Mason Miller, one of the game's most electric arms, etched his name into the record books in the final frame.

Following a strikeout that got away from Salas and allowed Tommy Edman to reach first with two outs, Miller became the franchise leader for strikeouts by a reliever in a single season with 127, surpassing Lance McCullers, who struck out 126 in 1987.

The celebration of a historic season and San Diego's postseason berth would have to wait just a little longer.

Shohei Ohtani ripped a 106.8 mph RBI double to bring the tying run to the plate. Only Betts stood between San Diego and a trip to the playoffs.

The flamethrowing closer induced a ground ball to San Diego's veteran third baseman, Manny Machado, who fielded it cleanly and fired to first to send the Padres into October.

The moment Mason Miller secured the last out and the #Padres #CLINCHED a postseason berth against the Dodgers!#forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/dY3bGwcJ5C — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 25, 2026

With three games remaining in the regular season, San Diego's focus now shifts to securing the top Wild Card spot in the National League. The Padres (89-70) hold a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs and a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Diego will conclude the regular season with a three-game set against NL West rival Arizona, which still has plenty to play for while trailing Philadelphia by two games for the final Wild Card spot. The Padres will send Casey Mize (6-9, 3.96 ERA) to the hill, while Arizona counters with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.72 ERA).