Glasnow delivers strong final tune-up despite Dodgers loss

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Glasnow walked off the mound Thursday night having done almost everything the Dodgers could have asked of him.

The result, however, belonged to the Padres.

Glasnow carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 11 over 6⅓ innings in his final tune-up before the postseason, but the Padres broke through late and held on to beat the Dodgers, 4-2, in the final home game of the 2026 regular season at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers finished the night 97-62, having already secured a first-round bye earlier Thursday. The Padres, meanwhile, clinched a postseason berth and will play in a Wild Card Series.

And with the postseason bracket beginning to take shape, there is a very real possibility these two teams could be back here in nine days.

For six innings, though, Glasnow looked every bit like a pitcher the Dodgers will want leading their rotation into October.

Ethan Salas broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single in the sixth. Salas eventually scored on a sacrifice fly, and two more singles helped the Padres add to its lead.

Glasnow entered the inning with the Dodgers still searching for their first run. He left it with the Padres ahead.

His final line was as sharp as the circumstances allowed: 6⅓ innings, three hits, three runs, all earned, two walks and 11 strikeouts on 91 pitches, 58 for strikes.

“I feel like I'm in a pretty good rhythm right now, so it's perfect time to bring it in to the postseason,” Glasnow said afterward.

The 11 strikeouts came on 79 pitches before he returned for the seventh, and the outing offered another encouraging sign for a Dodgers rotation preparing for the most important games of the season.

The Dodgers had opportunities against the Padres but repeatedly failed to capitalize, stranding seven runners through the middle innings.

Mookie Betts, meanwhile, continued to do what he has done all season: reach base.

Betts reached safely in all four plate appearances, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and a walk.

Make that 14 hits in Mookie’s last 28 at-bats with 7 XBH (.500 AVG) pic.twitter.com/sr4cUq8S3n — Nick (@nicktalkingball) September 25, 2026

Shohei Ohtani also collected two hits, including an RBI double in the ninth inning that brought the Dodgers within two runs. Ohtani's late hit gave the Dodgers one final spark, but the Padres closed the door to finish off the regular-season home finale.

Dave Roberts said he has liked what he has seen from Ohtani over the past two games.

“The last 2 nights, he’s looked great,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers' final home game also provided another encouraging glimpse of Edwin Díaz.

Díaz worked a scoreless ninth, allowing no hits and striking out two on just 11 pitches. Since returning from the injured list, he has thrown four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

Over his last four appearances, opponents are 1-for-13 with eight strikeouts.

Díaz said his slider is in its best shape right now, a development that comes at an important time as he tries to earn a spot on the Dodgers' postseason roster.

“I'm trying just to do my job. I'm just gonna wanna put zeros when they give me the ball,” Díaz said. “I'm ready to pitch every day. I just want them to keep trusting me and keep giving me the ball just to show them I'm ready to pitch in the postseason.”

Roberts called Thursday Díaz's best performance of his four appearances since returning.

“This has been the best of the four,” Roberts said.

There are only three regular-season games remaining, but the Dodgers have already accomplished one of their primary objectives. The first-round bye is secured. The home schedule is finished. Now comes the final push toward October.

The loss also did little to concern Roberts about the Dodgers' record against winning teams during the second half.

“I don’t think so, I don’t put stock into it,” Roberts said. “Once you get to the postseason, it’s a different game.”

That is the challenge waiting for the Dodgers.

Thursday was less about the standings than it was about getting their pieces in place. Glasnow looked in rhythm. Díaz continued to build momentum. Ohtani looked sharp at the plate. Betts reached base four times.

The Padres, meanwhile, celebrated a postseason berth in the visiting clubhouse.

There is still baseball to be played before October arrives. But with the Dodgers holding a bye and the Padres headed for the Wild Card round, Thursday's matchup may have offered a preview of a game that matters much more.

“We’re gonna have an exciting postseason, so just ride with us,” Roberts said.