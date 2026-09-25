Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 1 hour ago

Skubal dominates as Dodgers shut out Giants

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

SAN FRANCISCO — Tarik Skubal had one final regular-season tune-up with the Dodgers, and he made it count.

Skubal delivered perhaps his sharpest performance since joining the Dodgers, firing seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Dodgers beat the Giants, 2-0, at Oracle Park on Friday night. He needed just 75 pitches, 60 for strikes, to navigate seven innings, allowing three hits and walking nobody.

It was the kind of efficient dominance the Dodgers could hardly have scripted better with the postseason approaching.

“He was on a mission tonight; you could see it,” Dave Roberts said. “That was the best we’ve seen.”

Skubal attacked immediately. He threw a first-pitch strike to 21 of the 23 batters he faced, consistently getting ahead before finishing hitters with his swing-and-miss stuff. By the time his night was over, he had piled up 10 strikeouts and lowered his post-deadline ERA to 2.61 across 62 innings.

That was enough for the Dodgers to hand the ball to Tanner Scott and Roki Sasaki, who each supplied a scoreless inning to finish off a 1-hour, 53-minute game.

Skubal's regular season is now complete. The Dodgers wanted to give Sasaki another look as they prepare for the NLDS, but Skubal's final outing offered another reminder of what his presence can mean when October arrives.

The Dodgers didn't need much offense behind him.

They got both of their runs in the second inning, and both came on no-doubt home runs.

Teoscar Hernández opened the scoring with a solo shot, his 16th homer of the season, and Andy Pages followed with his 22nd, sending another ball out of the park to make it 2-0.

For Pages, the homer was particularly significant. It was his first since returning from the injured list, and it came after he had already made an impact defensively in the bottom of the first with an assist.

Pages provided a glimpse of why the Dodgers have valued him so much this season.

Hernández finished 1-for-4, while Will Smith continued his productive night at the plate by going 3-for-4.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has now produced double-digit strikeout performances from starters in consecutive games. Tyler Glasnow struck out 11 on Thursday; Skubal followed with 10 of his own Friday.

The victory moved the Dodgers to 98-62 with two regular-season games remaining.

There was little drama at Oracle Park. No late rally, no bullpen escape act, no offensive eruption.

Just seven dominant innings from Skubal, two swings from Hernández and Pages, and two more scoreless frames to close it out.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-699

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+500

U 45.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

-2.5

-136

O 41.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+116

U 41.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 1 day ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 1 week ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 1 week ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense