Predicting the 4 MLB 2026 Wild Card Round Winners

Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros

The White Sox are back in the postseason after an 84-78 season, their first winning season since 2021. The Astros went 81-81 but still captured the AL West, earning home-field advantage and becoming the first team in a full 162-game season to reach the postseason without a winning record. The Astros have won five of the seven matchups against Chicago this season and have made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros

Dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 1 | Time: 5:00 PM ET | TV: NBCSN/Peacock

Division Finish: Astros 1st in AL West | White Sox 2nd in AL Central

Records: White Sox 84-78 | Astros 81-81

Stadium: Daikin Park | Location: Houston, TX

Prediction: White Sox Win

Despite their inexperience, I believe the White Sox have a strong chance to pull off an upset, backed by a much-improved offense this season. The young White Sox lineup has plenty of power with Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery all hitting 30+ home runs this season. I expect the White Sox to prevail in a high-scoring series against an inconsistent Astros rotation.