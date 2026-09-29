Predicting the Entire 2026 MLB Playoffs Bracket From Wild Card to World Series

Chicago Cubs @ San Diego Padres
- Dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 1 | Time: 10:00 PM ET | TV: NBC
- Division Finish: Padres 2nd in NL West | Cubs 2nd in NL Central
- Records: Padres 91-71 | Cubs 89-73
- Stadium: Petco Park | Location: San Diego, CA
Winner: Chicago Cubs
Another Wild Card rematch from a year ago, in which the Cubs advanced after three games. Chicago scored six runs the entire series, and the Padres only crossed the plate five times, perhaps an unexpected pitching duel considering the rotation the Cubs had fronted. Despite a few changes on both ends, such as Luis Arraez’s departure from San Diego and Kyle Tucker leaving Chicago, each squad finished with virtually the same records they had registered last season, and reasonably find themselves in the same position now.
Despite some offensive struggles, including Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ posting the worst hitting outputs of their careers, the Cubs were uplifted by the MVP-level season from Pete Crow-Armstrong. With a league-leading WAR of 9.8, the young outfielder led the Cubs to becoming the league’s most explosive offense, which toppled MLB rankings in runs, walks, and OPS. The Padres maintain a hungry elite starting rotation, with some members returning from last year’s roster, seeking revenge after their last first-round elimination. Behind their rotation, the shutdown bullpen involving Mason Miller, Jason Adam, and a few more talented arms can solidify victories if their starters can hand them a lead. The Chicago pitching staff isn’t quite as rich, but it does have starters Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, and potentially Kevin Gausman ready to go if he feels healthy for this series. Both of these lineups have been hot in the second half, especially since some of San Diego’s premier names like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill have come alive. Still, Chicago is a freight train right now, and even playing at Petco Park might not be able to halt it.