Predicting the Entire 2026 MLB Playoffs Bracket From Wild Card to World Series

American League Division Series: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Dates: Oct. 3-10 | Time: TBD | TV: TBS/HBO MAX

Oct. 3-10 TBD TBS/HBO MAX Division Finish: Rays 1st in AL East | Yankees 2nd in AL East

Rays 1st in AL East Yankees 2nd in AL East Records: Rays 98-54 | Yankees 93-68

Rays 98-54 Yankees 93-68 Stadiums: Tropicana Field | Yankee Stadium

Tropicana Field Yankee Stadium Locations: St. Petersburg, FL | Bronx, NY

Winner: New York Yankees

These teams only met in the 2020 playoffs, when the Rays knocked off New York in five games in the ALDS. Tampa Bay took a few years off from playoff appearances, and have now returned with the best record in the American League. The regular season ended with the Rays four and a half games ahead of New York as they held on to remain the #1 seed. It certainly helped that they snatched three of four games against the Bombers in the last week of the season, tipping the season series in their favor through thirteen matchups.

Incredible seasons from Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez spearheaded Tampa's dominant pitching, with 15 and 16 wins, while Shane McClanahan and Griffin Jax rounded out quality years as well. The team ended up near the top of the pitching rankings to close out the year, leading the league in WHIP and walks allowed and finishing fourth in opponent batting average. On the hitting side, Junior Caminero led the charge with a monstrous 42-homer season, while the team as a whole hit for a .258 batting average, good for second in baseball. The Rays are strong everywhere, though aren’t quite as explosive as their opponents of the Bronx. A large chunk of their wins have been very close, which has led to an MLB-leading 58 saves this season. On the other hand, the Yankees led the American League in run differential and hit 54 more home runs than Tampa Bay. That’s not to say it all comes down to power, but when you’re dealing with a Yankees team that thrives on the long ball, and the series is played in two of the top five ballparks for home runs this season, hard contact is going to come out to play. The Yankees roster is better on paper, especially if its starting pitching plays at its highest level, and depending on injury statuses, New York can be at full strength during this period.