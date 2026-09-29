Ranking All 12 MLB Playoff Teams for the 2026 Postseason

You Tell Us! Who Wins the World Series in 2026?

The Great Playoff Debate: Who Raises the Commissioner's Trophy?

We've ranked all 12 MLB playoff teams for the 2026 postseason, but now it's your turn to debate the bracket!

THE FAVORITE: Do the Los Angeles Dodgers repeat as champions, or will the 103-win Milwaukee Brewers win it all?

WILD CARD SHOWDOWN: Who wins the classic AL East Wild Card battle between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox ?

DARK HORSE ALERT: Which lower seed, the 850-run Chicago Cubs or José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians , is most likely to crash the World Series?

Drop your hot takes and World Series predictions in the comments!