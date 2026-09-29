October Gauntlet: Ranking All 12 MLB Playoff Teams for the 2026 Postseason
The 162-game marathon is officially complete, the crisp autumn air is setting in, and October baseball has arrived with a stacked 12-team postseason bracket. From blue-blood juggernauts armed with multi-MVP lineups to scrappy wildcard-crashing units riding lights-out bullpens, the quest for the 2026 World Series trophy is about to be absolute chaos.
Based on regular-season dominance, pitching depth, lineup firepower, and playoff ceiling, here is the definitive power ranking of all 12 MLB playoff teams entering the 2026 postseason with fully audited, current September 2026 rosters.