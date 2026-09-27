Dodgers finish with 100 wins, turn their attention to October

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers saved one last bit of drama for the final game of the regular season.

Locked in a 1-1 game with the Giants entering the 10th inning, the Dodgers finally broke through when Alex Call delivered the go-ahead RBI single, scoring the run that put the Dodgers in front for good.

Then Andy Pages made sure there would be no comeback.

Pages followed with his 23rd home run of the season, a three-run shot that turned a one-run game into a 5-1 victory and sent the Dodgers into October with a flourish.

The Dodgers finish the regular season 100-62, their first 100-win season since 2023 and the sixth 100-win campaign of Dave Roberts' managerial tenure. It is the 12th 100-win season in franchise history.

The Dodgers finished September with an 18-7 record, pushing through the final month to reach the century mark and complete a sweep of the Giants in the final three games of the regular season.

Pages finished the night with four RBI and 85 for the season. Tommy Edman went 2-for-3, while Max Muncy reached base four times with two hits and two walks.

But it was Call who started the decisive rally.

Alex Call for the lead in the 10th! #dodgers pic.twitter.com/0whzWmuIA8 — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) September 27, 2026

His 20th RBI of the season gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the 10th. Pages then delivered the knockout blow.

The pitching staff got there through another bullpen game, one that proved efficient enough to secure the victory and complete the sweep.

Jack Dreyer opened the game and threw 32 pitches, 22 for strikes, across two innings. He allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two and finished his season with a 3.20 ERA.

Justin Wrobleski followed with two scoreless innings before Roki Sasaki worked a clean fifth, retiring all three hitters he faced.

Edwin Díaz added another scoreless inning on 11 pitches. Since returning from the injured list, Díaz has made five appearances and thrown five scoreless innings, striking out nine while walking one and allowing just one hit.

Sep 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller (28) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images Sep 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller (28) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.

Then Bobby Miller took over and delivered perhaps the biggest bullpen performance of the afternoon, striking out five across two scoreless innings.

It was enough to get the Dodgers to the finish line.

Now comes the pause before the games that matter most.

The Dodgers will have five days off before hosting Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium next Saturday. Their opponent will be the winner of the Phillies-Braves series.

For a team that has spent the final month building toward this moment, the regular season is officially over.

The record is 100-62. And the Dodgers are counting down to their next 11 victories.

“We are gonna be ready for 11 more games, and hopefully we can win another championship,” Teoscar Hernández said.

Freddie Freeman put it even more simply.

“11 more wins to go for us.”