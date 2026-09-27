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MLB · 1 hour ago

Angels lose 100 games in a season for the first time in franchise history

Jack Haslett, author

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

SEATTLE – The Los Angeles Angels have played 66 seasons in their history. 65 of those seasons ended with less than 100 losses, a feat that no other team in Major League Baseball had accomplished. On Sunday, the Angels no longer stand alone. 

In Game 162 of the season, the Seattle Mariners took the Angels down 7-3 to finish the season and make history for the Angels, just not in the way the team would have hoped. 

Yusei Kikuchi took the mound for the Angels looking to finish out a season that has had more downs than ups for the veteran left-hander. 

It wasn't a disastrous start for Kikuchi by any means, and he finished the day going five innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk, though he did strike out seven. The performance left Kikuchi with a 4.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 1-7 record. The WHIP was a career-high and his record a career-worst in terms of winning percentage while his ERA was the highest its been since his sophomore season in 2020 with Seattle. 

Kikuchi finished the first inning scoreless, but allowed the first run of the game after a ground out by Weston Wilson drove in Cole Young from third, where he'd reached after singling himself on and advancing to third courtesy of a double by Jhonny Pereda. 

The third inning for Kikichi started with a Randy Arozarena being hit by a pitch, then back-to-back singles from Dominic Canzone and Cal Raleigh to drove Arozarena home. 

Josh Naylor followed two batters later with a RBI groundout of his own that allowed Canzone to score, improving Seattle to a 3-0 lead. 

After Kikuchi had departed the game, the Mariners tacked on three more runs after a throwing error from Denzer Guzman allowed Cole Young to score and a double from Arozarena drove in both Pereda and Wilson. 

One more run came across for the Mariners after Leo Rivas scored on a wild pitch by Sammy Peralta, though the Mariners didn't need the insurance considering the relatively quiet night from the Angels offense. 

The Halos had just three hits the entire game, but turned them into three runs, though those runs didn't come across until the sixth inning at the earliest. 

A sacrifice fly from Vaughn Grissom drove in Bryce Teodosio in the sixth and Jose Siri added two more with a two-run home run in the eighth, but that's all the offense the Angels would muster in the rest of the game, and thus the season, on the way to their 100th loss. 

Times will be changing for the Angels in the seasons ahead as Kroenke Sports and Entertainment will assume control as the majority-owner of the team come next season, but the last season with Arte Moreno as the primary owner has ended with the franchise's first-ever 100 loss season.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 28 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

-3.5

-198

O 41.5

Chicago Bears logo

CHI

+3.5

+166

U 41.5

Final
Falcons covered +4.5, O 43.5
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

35

Green Bay Packers logo

GB

14

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