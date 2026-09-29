Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 1 hour ago

Wild Card Series Preview: Padres meet Cubs in The Gaslamp; Musgrove returns as postseason reliever

Armando Dueñas, author

Armando Dueñas

Host · Writer

SAN DIEGO — For the second consecutive season, The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs will meet again in a best-of-three National Wild Card Series. The difference?

Home field advantage for the Friars.

Game 1, which is slated for a 7:00 p.m. PT start on Tuesday, will be played in front of an expected sold out Petco Park crowd.

Michael King (12-10, 3.21 ERA), perhaps the Padres' most reliable starting pitcher, will counter Chicago lefty Matthew Boyd (10-5, 3.91 ERA) on the mound while both clubs' star-studded lineups go head-to-head in what should be an electric display from the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. and NL MVP front-runner Pete Crow-Armstrong.

San Diego's second-half surge ultimately carried them to their fifth postseason berth in seven years. On July 24, the Padres entered a series against the Miami Marlins with a 50-53 record and appeared headed toward being sellers at the trade deadline.

In remarkable fashion, they managed to win 41 of their last 59 contests to finish 91-71, fourth best in the NL.

Their lineup, starting staff, and lights out bullpen are hard to beat when clicking simultaneously.

That's why it'll have to do so against Chicago.

Despite a disappointing finish to their regular season and losing the NL's no. 4 seed to the Friars, the Cubs still sport one of the league's most potent offenses.

Led by Pete Crow-Armstrong, their +138 run differential ranked fourth best in all of baseball while leading the league in runs scored (805).

It's been 727 days…

Joe Musgrove. Playoff reliever. The right-handed pitcher, who has primarily been a starter in his career, is on the Padres' Wild Card roster after various rehab setbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October '24.

If you remember, Musgrove's last Major League start came that same season when he was pulled from his WC Series start against the Atlanta Braves after hurling 3 2/3 innings while striking out four hitters.

The veteran will now be inserted into a fierce San Diego bullpen, where his experience and now shorter work load might come handy in a short series. He's available to return to the mound as soon as Tuesday's opener.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 1 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

-2.5

-144

O 38.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+122

U 38.5

Oct 4 9:30 AM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

-3.5

-198

O 47.5

Washington Commanders logo

WAS

+3.5

+166

U 47.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 5 days ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense