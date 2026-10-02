Dodger Stadium unveils postseason menu featuring colossal burgers, Spam musubi dogs

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are chasing a third consecutive World Series championship, and the postseason menu at Dodger Stadium is bringing some oversized ambitions of its own. A burger built around a 24-ounce patty and a platter of 45 chicken wings headline six new food offerings arriving as postseason baseball returns this weekend.

Levy, the stadium’s food, beverage and hospitality partner, unveiled the specials ahead of Saturday’s Game 1. The menu ranges from a Spam Musubi Dog served in a tempura-fried rice bun to a churro waffle ice cream sandwich, giving fans several new options around the ballpark during this round of the postseason.

The Colossal Burger figures to be among the most attention-grabbing additions. Its 24-ounce burger patty comes topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes and secret sauce on a 10-inch brioche bun, with fries alongside. Fans can find it at Grand Slam Burgers near Reserve Level Section 12 and at the Right Field Plaza Cantina.

For groups looking to share, the Wing Sampler features 45 crispy chicken wings tossed in Buffalo, lemon pepper and spicy and sweet gochujang sauces. The platter will be available at Chicken Change Up near Reserve Level Section 12 and Flamin’ Hot Corner near Field Level Section 47.

The Spam Musubi Dog offers a different take on a ballpark staple, pairing a Spam hot dog with a tempura-fried rice bun, oyster sauce, spicy mustard and scallions. It will be served at King’s Hawaiian near Reserve Level Section 32.

Fans looking for loaded fries can try the Orange Chicken Fries, which combine crispy chicken and classic orange sauce with shredded mozzarella, spicy mayo and green onions. They will be available at the Right Field Plaza Cantina and LA Taqueria near Reserve Level Section 17, making the right-field location a stop for two of the new postseason offerings.

Another addition, Chicharron & Guacamole, pairs house-made crispy chicharron with fresh guacamole. Fans can pick it up at the Fan Fare stands near Field Level Section 10 and Reserve Level Section 4.

On the sweet side, the Churro Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich features cinnamon-sugar-dusted waffles filled with chocolate chip ice cream and finished with caramel sauce and whipped cream. It will be available at Sweet Spot near Field Level Section 46 and Trolley Treats near Reserve Level Section 2.

The six specials give fans options across the field and reserve levels and the right-field plaza as the Dodgers begin their latest title defense. Prices were not included in the announcement.