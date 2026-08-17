TST Best Bets: August 17, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers open up a three game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field. The Dodgers enter the series in the midst of an unforeseen rut, going 5-11 in their last 16 games – including a seven game losing streak from July 31 to August 7.

In their most recent series, the Dodgers dropped three of four at home against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Blake Snell is projected to start for Los Angeles opposite Tomoyuki Sugano for Colorado. Snell missed most of the season after he underwent surgery in May to remove loose bodies in his left elbow.

In his return to the mound on Tuesday, he showed “electric stuff” according to manager Dave Roberts. Snell ultimately pitched six innings, giving up one run on three hits.

Against Sugano, the Dodgers are 3-0 dating back to September last season. Sugano has an 8.49 ERA in 11.2 innings versus the Dodgers. In his latest start against Los Angeles on May 27, Sugano gave up solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the first inning.

Look for the Dodgers to try and strike early.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers first to score (-285)

Rundown: This feels like a layup of a pick given the history of this lineup against Sugano. The odds aren’t great – but the Dodgers strike early often and Sugano is susceptible to giving up early runs.

In all three of his career starts against the Dodgers, Sugano has given up at-least one run in the first inning. Ohtani has also homered twice against Sugano.

The Dodgers also plated runs in the first inning of two of their last three games against the Rockies in early July.

Second Pick: Shohei Ohtani over 2.5 total bases

Rundown: Ohtani is 5-for-8 in his career against Sugano with three home runs and a double. One thing to keep in mind before taking this bet is that he’s coming off a tough series against the Brewers in which he went 2-for-15, however Coors Field is a very friendly hitters park and the elevation allows the ball to travel further. With Ohtani’s long ball history against Sugano, this is a good bet to take.