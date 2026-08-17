Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: August 17, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Dodgers open up a three game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field. The Dodgers enter the series in the midst of an unforeseen rut, going 5-11 in their last 16 games – including a seven game losing streak from July 31 to August 7.

In their most recent series, the Dodgers dropped three of four at home against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. 

Blake Snell is projected to start for Los Angeles opposite Tomoyuki Sugano for Colorado. Snell missed most of the season after he underwent surgery in May to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. 

In his return to the mound on Tuesday, he showed “electric stuff” according to manager Dave Roberts. Snell ultimately pitched six innings, giving up one run on three hits.

Against Sugano, the Dodgers are 3-0 dating back to September last season. Sugano has an 8.49 ERA in 11.2 innings versus the Dodgers. In his latest start against Los Angeles on May 27, Sugano gave up solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the first inning. 

Look for the Dodgers to try and strike early.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers first to score (-285)

Rundown: This feels like a layup of a pick given the history of this lineup against Sugano. The odds aren’t great – but the Dodgers strike early often and Sugano is susceptible to giving up early runs. 

In all three of his career starts against the Dodgers, Sugano has given up at-least one run in the first inning. Ohtani has also homered twice against Sugano. 

The Dodgers also plated runs in the first inning of two of their last three games against the Rockies in early July. 

Second Pick: Shohei Ohtani over 2.5 total bases

Rundown: Ohtani is 5-for-8 in his career against Sugano with three home runs and a double. One thing to keep in mind before taking this bet is that he’s coming off a tough series against the Brewers in which he went 2-for-15, however Coors Field is a very friendly hitters park and the elevation allows the ball to travel further. With Ohtani’s long ball history against Sugano, this is a good bet to take.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 17 6:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

+1.5

+150

O 7.5

Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

-1.5

-164

U 7.5

Aug 17 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Miami Marlins logo

MIA

+1.5

+225

O 8

Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

-1.5

-245

U 8

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

The AL Central Is Open for the Taking
MLB · 2 hours ago
The AL Central Is Open for the Taking
2026 World Series Odds: Post-Trade Deadline
MLB · 4 days ago
2026 World Series Odds: Post-Trade Deadline
Shohei Ohtani's Pitching: Will He Take the Mound Again?
MLB · 1 week ago
Shohei Ohtani's Pitching: Will He Take the Mound Again?
MLB Home Run Race: Schwarber vs. Yordan - Who Will Prevail?
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Home Run Race: Schwarber vs. Yordan - Who Will Prevail?
MLB Playoff Predictions: Who Will Dominate the AL and NL?
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Playoff Predictions: Who Will Dominate the AL and NL?