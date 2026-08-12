Freddie Freeman's scary fall overshadows Dodgers' sweep as Ohtani delivers

LOS ANGELES — Another night at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, another reminder of just how quickly the mood can change around these Dodgers.

The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night with a 4-2 victory, winning three straight after dropping eight of their previous nine. But the celebration was tempered by a scary moment involving Freddie Freeman, who fell directly into the Royals' dugout in the eighth inning.

Nice effort gentlemen pic.twitter.com/mm3IwQOeUk — Jacob Brownson (@brownsonjacob2) August 13, 2026

The good news came afterward: Freeman is day to day and dealing with soreness, not a known major injury.

"We really dodged a bullet," Dave Roberts said.

Freeman clarified that his right side was actually what was sore.

"I'm okay. This one's not my ankle," Freeman said. "Everything on my right side is pretty sore."

Freeman stayed in to play defense after the fall but was removed in the bottom half of the eighth when his spot in the lineup came up. He said he did not hit his head and was in good spirits following the game.

"I didn't hit my head, so that was the key part there," Freeman said. "I am sore. I mean I fell. I'm in good spirits."

Freeman is hoping to play Thursday but will see how he feels when he wakes up. He was already scheduled to receive a day off Friday.

Mookie Betts, who had a home run earlier in the game, wasn't particularly surprised that Freeman managed to get up and continue.

"Freddie, if he broke something, he would have still got up and finished the inning," Betts said. "Knowing Freddie, he'll be okay."

For the Dodgers, that's the hope.

Because before the frightening Freeman moment, there was plenty to celebrate.

Shohei Ohtani delivered another classic go-ahead home run in the third inning, jumping on a pitching mistake and driving it to the opposite field. The two-run blast gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead and sent Dodger Stadium rocking.

Shohei Ohtani jumps on the first pitch and puts the @Dodgers in front pic.twitter.com/LLKi1VrzfE — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2026

It was Ohtani at his most dangerous: a mistake, a quick swing and a baseball disappearing into the seats.

The home run was Ohtani's 27th of the season and his 147th as a Dodger. It was only his fourth hit over the last week, but certainly his loudest.

Ohtani finished 2-for-4 with a home run and a single, raising his batting average to .292.

His 147th home run as a Dodger also put him in remarkable company. The only players in MLB history with more home runs through their first three seasons with a team are Mark McGwire, with 159 for St. Louis, Alex Rodriguez, with 156 for Texas, and Babe Ruth, with 149 for the Yankees.

Betts might be finding his swing again, too.

Betts put the Dodgers on the board first with a solo home run off Daniel Lynch IV, sending the ball 412 feet into the left field pavilion.

Then, in the fifth, Hunter Feduccia added another.

Feduccia launched a no-doubt home run to right field for his first career Dodgers home run, extending the lead to 4-2. It came in his eighth game since rejoining the team at the Trade Deadline.

But the night was led by Eric Lauer.

Lauer made his 11th appearance with the Dodgers and continued what has been an impressive run with his new club. The Dodgers are now 10-1 when Lauer pitches this season.

Lauer worked 6⅓ innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out six. He threw 112 pitches, the second-most of his career, and worked into the seventh inning.

"Being able to go out there for the 7th, I thought, was huge, and I was all about it," Lauer said. "I would have kept going if I got the chance."

Landon Knack followed with 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief and earned his first save of the season, closing out the sweep.

Three straight wins. 73 victories on the season. Ohtani delivering a vintage go-ahead blast. Betts showing signs of life. Feduccia hit his first career home run. Lauer threw 112 pitches and refused to give in.

The Dodgers finally have some momentum.

But Wednesday night ended with everyone asking the same question: How will Freddie Freeman feel when he wakes up?

For a Dodgers team trying to build something positive after a brutal stretch, that answer suddenly matters more than anything else.