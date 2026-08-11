TST Best Bets: August 11, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels look to snap their recent three-game skid as they take on the Texas Rangers tonight at Angels Stadium. The Rangers took the first game of the series, 4-1, in 10 innings after Brandon Nimmo drove in automatic runner Nicky Lopez.

Texas, now winners of five of their last six, snapped a 5-game road losing streak with the win. The Rangers currently hold the final Wild Card spot and sit .5 games back of the Houston Astros for the American League West lead.

The Angels, on the contrary, are 45-74 and last in the AL West. Their .378 win percentage is dead last in the MLB as well. The Angels committed to selling at the trade deadline – collecting a haul of prospects as they reevaluate their future.

Cody Bradford is projected to start for the Rangers after he recently made his season debut and first pitching appearance since 2024. Bradford missed all of 2025 with an internal brace surgery in his elbow. In his season debut, he threw 4.1 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

In three career appearances against the Angels, Bradford has allowed eight runs over 14 1/3 innings, resulting in a 5.02 ERA.

Angels’ shortstop Zach Neto is one of the few hitters that faced Bradford in 2023 and 2024, going 3-for-6 against the southpaw. Overall, the Angels’ offense ranks 27th with a wOBA (weighted on-base average) of .310.

Ryan Johnson will take the mound for the Halos against the Rangers. Johnson has a 7.11 ERA this season, however in his most recent start against the Baltimore Orioles he gave up one run in 4.2 innings.

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First Pick: Zach Neto over 0.5 hits

Rundown: Usually prop bets like these are too risky and not a good recommendation. However, Neto is 3-for-6 in his career against Bradford and hitting .240 against left handed pitching this season (which is a bump up from his .221 average). Neto also leads the team with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Second Pick: Texas Rangers (-1.5) over the Los Angeles Angels

Rundown: The Angels score 4.08 runs per game, ranking 27th in the league and they have a significant question mark on the mound.

There isn’t a big enough sample size of Bradford to be confident that he’s back to full form post return from injury. However, Johnson currently sports a 7.11 ERA and imploded twice at the end of July prior to his most recent start.

The last time the Angels scored more than four runs was on July 24 against the San Francisco Giants. They scored six runs in a 10-inning loss.