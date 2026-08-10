Angels overwhelmed by Marlins in 12-3 loss as Miami erupts for six-run fifth

MIAMI — The Los Angeles Angels struck first Sunday afternoon, but nearly everything that followed belonged to the Miami Marlins.

Kyle Stowers had two hits and drove in two runs, Griffin Conine homered twice and Javier Sanoja collected three RBIs as the Marlins routed the Angels 12-3 at loanDepot park. Miami pounded out 14 hits and broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning, sending the Angels to their 73rd loss of the season.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Miami native Zach Neto delivered an RBI double. Neto, who grew up attending Marlins games, was moved into the cleanup spot during the series as the Angels continued experimenting with their lineup.

The lead didn't last long.

Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez struggled with his command in the bottom of the first as Miami answered with three runs. Stowers tripled and eventually scored on a wild pitch before an errant throw by first baseman Nolan Schanuel while attempting to retire Xavier Edwards at third allowed Edwards to score. Owen Caissie followed with an RBI single to give Miami a 3-1 advantage.

Rodriguez managed to keep the Angels within striking distance after the rocky opening inning, but his pitch count continued to climb. The right-hander lasted four innings, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight. He fell to 3-5 with the loss.

Los Angeles pulled within 3-2 when José Siri connected for his seventh home run of the season, sending a fastball from Ryan Gusto over the center-field wall. But that would be as close as the Angels got.

Sanoja's RBI single in the fourth restored Miami's two-run advantage before the Marlins turned the game into a rout in the fifth.

With Rodriguez out of the game, Miami attacked reliever Shaun Anderson. Sanoja delivered a two-run single before Conine launched a two-run homer. Stowers then capped the six-run inning with a two-run single that extended Miami's lead to 10-2.

The big inning came with a potentially significant cost for Miami.

Stowers grimaced while rounding first base following his two-run single and was immediately removed for pinch runner Leo Jiménez. The Marlins announced Stowers left with left hamstring discomfort, and manager Clayton McCullough said afterward that the outfielder would undergo further evaluation. Stowers finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Miami continued adding on after the six-run fifth. The Marlins scored again in the seventh before Conine hit his second homer of the afternoon in the eighth, taking position player Tyler Heineman deep to right field. Conine's two-homer performance highlighted a Miami offense that scored in five different innings.

Sanoja finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Otto López recorded two infield singles. Michael Petersen earned the victory after pitching a scoreless fifth inning. Gusto, Miami's starter, was removed after allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts over four innings and 60 pitches.

The Angels finished with seven hits but stranded 10 runners and committed two errors. They scored once more in the ninth, long after the outcome had been decided.

Los Angeles now returns home with left-hander Reid Detmers scheduled to start Monday's opener of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Detmers enters the game 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA.

For the Angels, Sunday's loss was another afternoon in which an early opportunity disappeared quickly. They scored first and were within two runs after four innings, only to watch the Marlins overwhelm their bullpen and turn a competitive game into a nine-run defeat.