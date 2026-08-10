2026 Area Code Games: Spotlighting baseball's next generation of stars

LONG BEACH, Calif — The Area Code Games have become one of the premier showcases for the next generation of baseball stars.

The six-day event held at Blair Field (home of the Dirtbags) in Long Beach, California, brings together over 200 of the best young players in the country, giving them an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of hundreds of scouts representing all 30 Major League Baseball clubs. For scouts, it is a chance to evaluate the next wave of talent and identify players who could rise up draft boards in the years ahead. For the players, it is an opportunity to make a lasting impression that could change the trajectory of their careers.

The event's history speaks for itself. The Area Code Games have featured some of the most impactful players to ever put on a baseball uniform, including Dodgers' three-time World Series champion Clayton Kershaw, Angels' superstar center fielder Mike Trout and Brewers' flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. Other headlining names that have come through the prestigious tournament include Dodgers' first baseman and Southern California native Freddie Freeman, two-time MVP Bryce Harper, three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and 2026 All-Star Game MVP Cody Bellinger.

Since its debut in 1987, 16 No. 1 overall draft picks have played in the Area Code Games, including 1988 No. 1 overall choice Phil Nevin and 2000 No. 1 selection Adrian Gonzalez. The tournament has hosted 46 players who competed in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, while 270 former participants are currently on 40-man rosters across the majors.

For nearly four decades, the tournament has provided scouts with an extensive look at players who could become the next icons of America's pastime, while giving young athletes a stage to separate themselves from their peers. A strong performance can elevate a prospect's profile, attract the attention of MLB organizations and, ultimately, alter the course of their life.

Here are TST's standouts from the 2026 Area Code Games

'27 RHP Ethan Gustus, Vanderbilt Commit

It's rare for a single pitch to turn the heads of an entire crowd of MLB scouts. But that's exactly what Vanderbilt commit Ethan Gustus did Thursday, dialing up a 100 mph, 2670 RPM fastball in a jaw-dropping first inning. The heater sat between 95-97 mph with elite spin and generated late life through the zone, consistently beating hitters. The 6-foot-6, 190 pound righty also threw a sweeping breaking ball (84-86) and a changeup (83-86) in the outing. Gustus got the best of Dylan Seward, the consensus No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft, inducing a 3-6 double play in a highly anticipated matchup. The lightning-quick arm gives Gustus plenty of opportunities to climb draft boards.

'27 OF Sushi Wilson, Tennessee Commit

Wilson established himself as one of the tournament's more advanced hitters, consistently driving the ball to all fields while producing hard contact. The left-handed hitter authored one of the tournament's best at-bats Saturday, quickly falling behind 0-2 before working the count full and lining a single to right field. He would swipe second base on the next pitch, displaying a good jump and above average speed. His quick hands allow him to get the barrel into the zone quickly and handle pitches across all four quadrants. A dynamic talent with a strong arm in the outfield. The combination of hit tool, bat speed and athleticism gives him the look of a potential late-first- to early-second-round pick.

'27 3B Brady Cunningham, Texas A&M Commit

Cunningham turned in one of the tournament's best offensive performances, blasting the first home run of the weekend (104 EV, 381 ft). At 6-foot-3-inches and 225 pounds, Cunningham possesses plus power and above-average bat speed with his fluid and easy swing, allowing him to punish pitches in the strike zone. He is an impressive athlete, above average runner and owns a strong arm at third base. Cunningham's talent could make him one of the most intriguing players in the upcoming draft.

'27 RHP Wyatt McElree, Miami Commit

McElree impressed early on, showing advanced control of all five pitches, throwing 28 of his 34 pitches for strikes while generating whiffs with the fastball up in the zone. The right-hander fired three scoreless frames with four strikeouts in his first outing against the AC Reds on Friday. The slider could become a dangerous pitch in a deep arsenal with a spin rate ranging between 2700-2900 RPMs.

'27 RHP/1B Striker Pence, Uncommitted

Pence — the nephew of former major league outfielder Hunter Pence — is a 6-foot-6 right hander who touched 100 mph eight times at the Area Codes Games in August 2025 and returned to Blair Field to continue impressing scouts with his extraordinary arm speed. He complements the heater with a sharp slider (83 mph), a new cutter (86 mph) and a firm changeup (90-92 mph), which helped post two scoreless innings on Thursday afternoon. Pence ranks as the No. 17 prospect in CA, according to Baseball America.

'27 C/3B Jacob Carrasco, Oregon Commit

After a strong showcase in batting practice on Wednesday, Carrasco carried that momentum into game action, turning around two fastballs at for extra-base hits. The Oregon commit owns plus bat speed which helps him turn around fastballs with ease while advanced barrel control and good pitch recognition gives him the ability to mash off-speed pitches. His best at-bat came on Friday, when he hit a 103 mph rocket off the left field wall to drive in a pair of runs. He also followed up with a two-run single later in the same game. His combination of power and 6-foot-2 frame gives him a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order threat for the Ducks.

'27 C/RHP Brogan Witcher, South Carolina Commit

The 6-foot-5, two-way player Brogan Witcher burst onto the scene with a strong freshman season in 2025, emerging himself as one of the standout catchers in the 2028 class before reclassifying to the class of 2027. Despite being one of the younger prospects, Witcher excels on the mound and behind the plate — proving himself as one of the most versatile and unique athletes to step on the diamond. Behind the dish, Witcher is a good receiver with advanced catch-and-throw skills. His quick exchange enabled him to cut his pop time down to 1.9 seconds on his best throws. On the rubber, Witcher has the makings of one of the top pitching prospects in the country, featuring a 94-97 mph fastball with life that continues to tick upward. The right hander also throws two effective breaking balls, an 82-83 mph slider (2800 RPM) and a 79-80 mph curveball with great depth. There is some swing-and-miss in his offensive profile, but the power is undeniable. He showed that power Friday in the Home Run Derby, finishing second with 23 home runs, including a 439-foot blast with a 110 mph exit velocity.

'27 OF/LHP Jake Turner, TCU Commit

Turner possesses some of the best raw power in the 2027 class. He put that power on full display Friday night, winning the 2026 Area Code Games Home Run Derby. Competing against seven other players, one representing each team, Turner controlled the batter's box throughout the competition. The fast hands and plus bat speed dominated the derby, allowing the TCU commit to launch 29 total home runs across three rounds, including one that left the stadium and traveled a remarkable 449 feet. The Las Vegas native added a strong pitching performance to his name as well, topping 96 mph with a late-life fastball.

The significance of the Area Code Games can't be understated. The tournament's long-lasting impact on Major League Baseball is undeniable, and past participants have gone on to win Cy Young Awards, become some of the game's greatest hitters and help organizations capture World Series titles. Whether anyone from the 2026 class will reach those lofty heights remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that the Area Code Games have once again provided the next generation of baseball talent with a stage to chase those dreams — and perhaps begin writing the next chapter of baseball history.