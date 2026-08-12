Ranking the Top 5 MLB 2026 Trade Deadline Winners

3. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays Team Profile

2026 Record: 72-46

72-46 Division Standing: 1st in AL East

1st in AL East Manager: Kevin Cash

Kevin Cash Games Back: 6 Game Lead

As they always seem to do, the Rays executed a series of under-the-radar moves that will massively boost their playoff run. The AL East leaders picked up arguably the best available bat on the market in catcher Liam Hicks from the Marlins. Hicks has been Miami's top offensive producer, locks down one of the most vital defensive positions on the diamond, and remains under team control for four more years, checking every single box for a small-market contender like Tampa. They also secured one of the Big 4 starting pitchers available by grabbing Freddy Peralta from the Mets. That drastically elevates an already solid rotation, and Peralta should thrive with a fresh change of scenery away from the mess in Queens. They did part with three prospects to land the former ace, but all three were ranked outside their top 14. Adding a reliable, veteran reliever like Tyler Wells from Baltimore for the bullpen is just the cherry on top of a highly successful deadline for the Rays.