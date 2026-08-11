Ranking the 5 Biggest 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Losers

We’ve officially laid out the five biggest front-office missteps of the trade deadline, but baseball is all about the debate!

The Skubal Sweepstakes: Did the Tigers make a massive mistake trading Tarik Skubal while just 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot?

The Milwaukee Whiff: Will the Brewers regret missing out on all four top starting pitchers when October arrives?

The Marlins Paradox: Why do the Marlins continue to trade away core contributors under multi-year team control?